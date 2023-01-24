LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University has again been recognized as having one of the premier online bachelor’s programs in the nation. USU Online ranked 11th in the nation in the 2023 rankings issued Wednesday by U.S. News & World Report, one of the preeminent college ranking systems. USU rose three spots from its 2022 ranking, where it ranked 14th. This is the ninth consecutive year that USU has ranked in the top 25 of the rankings.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO