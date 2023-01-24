Read full article on original website
Related
usu.edu
Provo Artist Ike Bushman Shows His Brightly-Colored Visions at Gallery East
The forthcoming exhibition, Ike Bushman: Past/Future – Future/Past, features the work of Provo artist Ike Bushman in USU Eastern’s Gallery East, showing from January 28 – February 24. Bushman works out of his studio in Provo’s Startup District. He earned a BFA in printmaking from Utah State...
usu.edu
American Nile: USU's Jack Schmidt an Expert on the Colorado River
Utah State University Professor Jack Schmidt has devoted nearly 40 years to research of river systems, centered on the Colorado River, its tributaries, and the Grand Canyon. During his academic career — as well as time spent as chief of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center — he has focused on the relationship of ecosystem health and dams, reservoirs and diversions associated with river management.
usu.edu
USU Online Bachelor's Programs Ranks in Top 25 for 9th Straight Year
LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University has again been recognized as having one of the premier online bachelor’s programs in the nation. USU Online ranked 11th in the nation in the 2023 rankings issued Wednesday by U.S. News & World Report, one of the preeminent college ranking systems. USU rose three spots from its 2022 ranking, where it ranked 14th. This is the ninth consecutive year that USU has ranked in the top 25 of the rankings.
usu.edu
UPR: Bear River Massacre Site Commemorates 160th Anniversary With Ambitious Restoration Plans
Utah State Today regularly highlights work created by the talented journalists at Utah Public Radio. The following story was published by UPR prior to its inclusion in Utah State Today. Over 150 years ago, the United States Army attacked and killed as many as 500 Shoshone men, women and children...
Comments / 0