Moab, UT

Provo Artist Ike Bushman Shows His Brightly-Colored Visions at Gallery East

The forthcoming exhibition, Ike Bushman: Past/Future – Future/Past, features the work of Provo artist Ike Bushman in USU Eastern’s Gallery East, showing from January 28 – February 24. Bushman works out of his studio in Provo’s Startup District. He earned a BFA in printmaking from Utah State...
PROVO, UT
American Nile: USU's Jack Schmidt an Expert on the Colorado River

Utah State University Professor Jack Schmidt has devoted nearly 40 years to research of river systems, centered on the Colorado River, its tributaries, and the Grand Canyon. During his academic career — as well as time spent as chief of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Grand Canyon Monitoring and Research Center — he has focused on the relationship of ecosystem health and dams, reservoirs and diversions associated with river management.
LOGAN, UT
USU Online Bachelor's Programs Ranks in Top 25 for 9th Straight Year

LOGAN, Utah — Utah State University has again been recognized as having one of the premier online bachelor’s programs in the nation. USU Online ranked 11th in the nation in the 2023 rankings issued Wednesday by U.S. News & World Report, one of the preeminent college ranking systems. USU rose three spots from its 2022 ranking, where it ranked 14th. This is the ninth consecutive year that USU has ranked in the top 25 of the rankings.
LOGAN, UT

