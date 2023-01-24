After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.

