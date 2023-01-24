Read full article on original website
Related
The Tragic Death of Dino Martin, Jr., Son of Dean Martin
Dino Martin, the son of legendary crooner Dean Martin, was a multi-talented performer just like his father. But his life was cut much too short, long before his famous dad passed away.
Madonna Rocks Curly Red Hair Makeover After Announcing Sold Out Tour: Before & After Pics
After announcing her world tour, Madonna has been keeping fans in a tizzy with her barrage of incredible TikTok clips. The most recent, posted on Friday, January 27, featured the Material Girl in all her glory lip-syncing to a sound bite from Mean Girls, in which Rachel McAdam’s character said, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” Madonna showed off her new red locks in the quirky clip as well and rocked a chic black satin robe and clear eyeglasses.
Comments / 0