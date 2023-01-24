ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Blockx, Korneeva win Australian Open junior titles

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Blockx of Belgium beat American Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) to win the junior boys championship at the Australian Open on Saturday. “It was one of my hardest battles of my life,” the 17-year-old Blockx said. In the junior girls singles final,...

