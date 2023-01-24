Read full article on original website
Blockx, Korneeva win Australian Open junior titles
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Blockx of Belgium beat American Learner Tien 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (9) to win the junior boys championship at the Australian Open on Saturday. “It was one of my hardest battles of my life,” the 17-year-old Blockx said. In the junior girls singles final,...
At Aussie Open, Diede de Groot wins 9th straight wheelchair Grand Slam
Dutch legend Diede de Groot won her ninth straight major singles title and fifth overall at the Australian Open on Saturday by beating Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's wheelchair singles final.
