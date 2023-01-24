ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville State stops a three game slide, takes down Lipscomb, 72-67

The Gamecocks outlasted a red hot Lipscomb team, which had won four straight games prior to Thursday night, and beat the Bisons, 72-67, at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The men’s team was led all night by their starting backcourt of senior guards, Demaree King and Skyelar Potter. The two veteran guards combined for Jax State’s first nine points of the game.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Gamecocks win a nail-bitter against a depleted Central Arkansas team

Women’s basketball snapped a four game losing streak at home Thursday, 43-41, to a Bears team that dressed just seven players and was without their head coach for the evening. “Fortunately, we did just enough to win tonight,” head coach Rick Pietri said after the game. “We did just...
JACKSONVILLE, AL

