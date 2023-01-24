Read full article on original website
‘We are looking out for the students’ best interest,’ university official says of TikTok ban
Jacksonville State University issued a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok, on all university devices and networks on Friday following a state ban on the app from Gov. Kay Ivey. “Concerns surrounding the TikTok software application stem from the company’s acknowledgment of its data collection practices that create...
Dr. Kenneth Bodiford approaches 30th season with the Marching Southerners
It was about a 12-hour drive from Hampton, Virginia to Jacksonville, Alabama. The move was big for Dr. Kenneth Bodiford, not only in distance but in the impact it would have on his life. After the long and emotional journey, he finally arrived at Jacksonville State University. He went to...
Jacksonville State stops a three game slide, takes down Lipscomb, 72-67
The Gamecocks outlasted a red hot Lipscomb team, which had won four straight games prior to Thursday night, and beat the Bisons, 72-67, at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The men’s team was led all night by their starting backcourt of senior guards, Demaree King and Skyelar Potter. The two veteran guards combined for Jax State’s first nine points of the game.
Gamecocks win a nail-bitter against a depleted Central Arkansas team
Women’s basketball snapped a four game losing streak at home Thursday, 43-41, to a Bears team that dressed just seven players and was without their head coach for the evening. “Fortunately, we did just enough to win tonight,” head coach Rick Pietri said after the game. “We did just...
