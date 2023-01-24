Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Innovators: repurposedMATERIALS Gives Unwanted Material a Second Life
With a unique approach to creating waste reuse, repurposedMATERIALS diverted approximately 16 million pounds of waste from landfills in 2022. Damon Carson, Founder and President, talks about how the company developed and helping organizations hit their waste diversion and sustainability goals. Discuss the mission and origin of repurposedMATERIALS: I started...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The North American Hazardous Materials Management Association: 2022 Recap and Looking Ahead in 2023
2023 has kicked off with several changes for NAHMMA and that theme will continue as we celebrate its 30th year. Welcome to the NAHMMA Corner! This month we are going to take a quick pause from the current article arc on Household Hazardous Material and Very Small Quantity Generator Collection Facilities to reflect on and discuss some exciting changes in 2023 for the North American Hazardous Materials Management Association.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Mitigating the Effects of Inflation And the Supply Chain on Solid Waste Contracting
By being clear about solid waste management needs and distributing requests for proposals to potential contractors significantly earlier than in the past, solid waste managers will find the contracting process less frustrating and more efficient, resulting in a much more satisfying and successful experience. Supply chain challenges affect all industries...
wasteadvantagemag.com
CEMEX Contributes to Circular Economy with Launch of its Regenera Waste Management Business
CEMEX announces the launch of Regenera, a business that provides circularity solutions, including reception, management, recycling, and coprocessing of waste. Regenera leverages CEMEX’s global footprint and the ability of its production processes to use non-recyclable refuse and industrial byproducts as more sustainable substitutes for fossil fuels and natural raw materials.
Christy Skojec Taylor: How to avoid costly mistakes in virtual interviews
We live in a post-pandemic world, and job seekers have had to adapt to a new way of job searching, including how they prepare for and participate in interviews. Since the pandemic, many companies have used virtual interviews. According to a recent survey of employers by TopResume, the world’s largest resume-writing service, job candidates are making huge mistakes when interviewing virtually. ...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Grupo Antolin Develops a New Sustainable Car Headliner Produced from Organic Waste
Grupo Antolin takes another step forward in its firm commitment to sustainability and defossilization of mobility. The company is actively working with the supply chain to become a business reference for environmental commitment, contributing to the fight against climate change and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, thanks to a range of products with added environmental value. On this occasion, it presents a substrate that includes a polyurethane foam obtained from mass-balance certified renewable feedstock (vegetal and crop residues among others). The headliner is laminated with a textile made from recycled polyester fibers with the aim of protecting natural resources and reducing dependence on fossil-based materials.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Knowing Your Customer Can Help with Your Marketing Strategy
A buyer persona defines your ideal buyers, starting from purchasing behavior to discussing waste collection. Using the right tools to identify the buyer personas for your business can ensure repeat customers. Do you know who your customers are? I am sure that you are answering: “Obviously I know them.” I...
wasteadvantagemag.com
The Impact of Credit Card Fees on Waste Management and Utility Services
Digital payments are here to stay. People enjoy the convenience and efficiency of paying with a credit card. Providing multiple payment methods can improve the customer experience, but the business does not have to suffer. When the pandemic began, almost every aspect of life became digital. People began to work...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Evaluating a New Landfill Site or Expanding to an Additional Cell: A Conversation
Developing a new landfill or adding a landfill cell is all about efficient and early planning. When you say you are having a conversation about evaluating new landfill sites or thinking about expansion, you get second looks as to the sanity of your person. It is an engrossing and complex process. The following discussion only scratches the surface and serves to refamiliarize the listener to such an undertaking.
Comments / 0