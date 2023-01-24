Grupo Antolin takes another step forward in its firm commitment to sustainability and defossilization of mobility. The company is actively working with the supply chain to become a business reference for environmental commitment, contributing to the fight against climate change and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, thanks to a range of products with added environmental value. On this occasion, it presents a substrate that includes a polyurethane foam obtained from mass-balance certified renewable feedstock (vegetal and crop residues among others). The headliner is laminated with a textile made from recycled polyester fibers with the aim of protecting natural resources and reducing dependence on fossil-based materials.

3 DAYS AGO