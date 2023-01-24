ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theshelbyreport.com

Food Lion, Novant Health Launch Food Pharmacy Pilot Program

Food Lion is launching a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. The program provides qualified participants access to food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot program, Food Lion will distribute about 3,000 boxes that contain shelf-stable food. Recipients will be determined through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.
WILMINGTON, NC
Advocate

Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WILMINGTON, NC
coastalreview.org

Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding

A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane reopen along U.S. 421 following crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is now reopen near U.S. 74. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash had caused a lane closure at around 7:15 a.m. Updates will be provided as more information...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Vietnam veteran plans to return to Vietnam after 53 years

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) —A local Vietnam veteran is gearing up to travel back to Vietnam, after serving there more than five decades ago. 73-year-old Rossie Nance said he made the decision late last year, to return to Vietnam as a healing experience. His last time in the country was during the war.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy