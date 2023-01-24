Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
ECU Health closing several clinics serving rural ENC amid sharp financial losses in 2022
ECU Health is closing five rural health clinics in eastern North Carolina after the hospital system lost $46 million last fiscal year. Most of the losses were attributed to a disproportionate number of uninsured or underinsured patients and the higher cost of traveling nurses amid the healthcare worker shortage. Officials...
theshelbyreport.com
Food Lion, Novant Health Launch Food Pharmacy Pilot Program
Food Lion is launching a food pharmacy pilot program at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. The program provides qualified participants access to food and encourages them to make healthy lifestyle choices to achieve sustained health. Throughout the two-year pilot program, Food Lion will distribute about 3,000 boxes that contain shelf-stable food. Recipients will be determined through assessments by Novant Health dietitians and team members.
newsfromthestates.com
Sampson County site ranks No. 2 among U.S landfills for methane emissions. Rotting food is part of the problem.
This is the first in an occasional series of stories about greenhouse gas emissions and their sources. View a slideshow of emissions trends for municipal waste landfills that emit more than 100,000 metric tons of methane per year. Over time, the detritus of our lives, particularly food waste, breaks down...
WECT
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health NHRMC opens neurosciences institute, expanding access to advanced care
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of its 108-bed Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover. Located on the hospital’s 17th Street campus, the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute will allow patients in Wilmington and...
5 Ways New Neurosciences Institute Will Impact Care At New Hanover Regional Medical Center
CHARLOTTE – Brain and spine surgery services in southeastern North Carolina take a major leap forward in January when the Novant Health Neurosciences Institute – New Hanover opens in Wilmington. In effect, it’s a new hospital within a hospital. The institute will provide the latest in stroke, brain,...
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WECT
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race. “If my differences bother people that bad,...
coastalreview.org
Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding
A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
foxwilmington.com
Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO customers may experience water pressure reduction through Friday morning
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re experiencing a reduction in your water pressure, H2GO says not to worry. Technicians are performing maintenance on a water line Thursday evening. Work will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 3:00 a.m. Friday. H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service captures ‘fall streak’ clouds across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s always a reason to look up. Thursday afternoon, ‘Fall Streak’ (or ‘Hole Punch’) clouds could be seen across the Cape Fear. The unique cloud formations are caused when an airplane flying through a supercooled cloud deck transitions part of it into ice crystals.
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
WECT
Lane reopen along U.S. 421 following crash
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is now reopen near U.S. 74. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash had caused a lane closure at around 7:15 a.m. Updates will be provided as more information...
carolinajournal.com
Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs
Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Vietnam veteran plans to return to Vietnam after 53 years
CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) —A local Vietnam veteran is gearing up to travel back to Vietnam, after serving there more than five decades ago. 73-year-old Rossie Nance said he made the decision late last year, to return to Vietnam as a healing experience. His last time in the country was during the war.
WECT
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 16-year-old Kimora Spencer was headed to Laney High School on the evening of Jan. 3 when her life changed for the foreseeable future. Spencer was hit by a car as she crossed N. College Road, leaving her with a head injury and several broken bones in her pelvis. She was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and later flown to another hospital in Chapel Hill.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
