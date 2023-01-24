Read full article on original website
Valicor Environmental Services Acquires Clean Water Environmental
Valicor Environmental Services announces it has acquired Clean Water Environmental (“CWE”), a leading provider of wastewater treatment and recycling services, from Hunting Dog Capital, a San Francisco-based private debt fund that has owned CWE since 2017. With this acquisition, Valicor expands its footprint in Ohio and broadens its offering of environmentally responsible wastewater treatment and solidification services.
Two Organizations in California Receive EPA Grants to Combat Food Waste, Climate Change
The EPA announced two grants to organizations in California – Monterey One Water and the Yurok Tribe – to divert food waste from landfills by expanding anaerobic digester capacity. Anaerobic digestion is a process in which microorganisms break down organic materials, such as food scraps, manure, and sewage sludge, in the absence of oxygen. The process produces biogas, which can be captured and used for energy production, and digestate, a nutrient-rich product used for fertilizer.
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Addressing the Future of Materials and Waste Management
Governor Ned Lamont has announced a series of waste management proposals that he will introduce during the 2023 legislative session that address the future of materials and waste management in Connecticut, particularly in light of the decision by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority (MIRA) to close its waste-to-energy facility in July of 2022 and reduce in-state waste processing capacity. With MIRA closing, the state has a shortfall in disposal capacity that has resulted in an estimated 40% of Connecticut’s waste being shipped out of state for disposal, mostly to landfills. The loss of the MIRA facility means that more than 860,000 tons of municipal solid waste will be shipped out of state annually.
