One of the best survival horror games where appreciation came too late in the past, there was no more word for the situation of Dead Space. The low sales and the low acceptance of the second series at the moment made EA wait on an indefinite period, which really led to more praise for Dead Space having achieved a sci-fi-themed survival horror concept. What will come out of me? The second chance for the game has finally come again through the remake process that will be released in the next few days.

2 DAYS AGO