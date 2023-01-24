ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday

Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
27 First News

Winter storm: Snow mixing to sleet and rain

A large storm system is impacting much of the United States causing winter weather alerts and warnings from Arizona and Texas to Ohio. This large storm is impacting Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Bringing snow, a wintry mix and rain to the Valley. See all of the Current Weather Alerts here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Differentiating winter storm watch, warning & advisory

Millions of Americans across the Midwest and Northeast are currently under “winter weather advisories.” NBC’s Hallie Jackson lays out why the National Weather Service uses these terms to label bad weather and breaks down the difference between an “advisory” and a “warning.”Jan. 26, 2023.

