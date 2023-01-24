Read full article on original website
Related
independentappeal.com
Health commissioner declines to answer reporters’ questions on HIV funds
Gov. Bill Lee swears in Dr. Ralph Alvarado, pictured with his wife and Lee, as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health on Jan. 17. (Photo: tn.gov) Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado got a hall pass in his first appearance before the Senate health committee, then dodged reporters Wednesday inquiring about the state’s new policy to end federal funding to nonprofits for HIV services.
independentappeal.com
Lawmakers look for motive in HIV funding shift
Two Memphis lawmakers are raising concerns about the state’s decision to cut federal HIV funding from nonprofit agencies and direct it through metro health departments, saying such a move could endanger lives. State Rep. Antonio Parkinson is asking the Tennessee Department of Health why it is cutting HIV funds...
independentappeal.com
Court settlement lowers Tennessee concealed carry age to 18
(The Center Square) – Those who are 18 to 20 can now openly carry firearms in Tennessee after a settlement was reached between the Firearms Policy Coalition and the state. The settlement came as the result of a suit following Tennessee’s law on open carry restricting those who are 18 to 21 from being part of the allowance.
independentappeal.com
Tennessee airports continue request for $125M in annual state funding
(The Center Square) – Tennessee’s airports came to a Senate committee Wednesday again asking to receive $125 million in annual state funding as the state continues to lower the fuel taxes that once funded those airports. The state has put an individual company cap on annual fuel tax...
Comments / 0