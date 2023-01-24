ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WTAJ

Two Penn State athletes just signed deals with WWE

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — WWE announced that two Penn State athletes were part of the 3rd ever “Next In Line” (NIL) class for college athletes. The Next In Line program started shortly after the NCAA finally greenlit Name, Image, and Likeness (also NIL) to allow college athletes to benefit from their name, image and […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

