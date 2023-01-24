ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Top PA Casino Bonuses and Promotions [Verified Jan 2023]

Dimers.com provides exclusive gambling content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and casino offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Top PA Casino Bonus Offers for January 2023. In the past few years, online casinos have become more and more popular, and Pennsylvania is no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gamblingnews.com

Altenar to Power Starcasino’s Sportsbook Offer in Belgium

The new partnership is in fact an ongoing collaboration as Altenar first completed its product integration late last year and is now moving forward with making the sportsbook platform fully available at Starcasino, and to its players. Belgium Just a First Market for This Collaboration. As a result, Starcasino gains...
gamblingnews.com

Pragmatic Play Delivers Content for Czech Brand Forbes Casino

The new strategic partnership was announced Wednesday and sees the provider deliver its popular games for Forbes Casino customers. The collaboration sees the popular Czech casino brand benefit from accessing 12 of the provider’s top-performing slot games. Those titles include award-winning games such as Wolf Gold and Gates Olympus, as well as popular titles such as Sugar Rush.
gamblingnews.com

North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling

There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
ASHEVILLE, NC
gamblingnews.com

BetBonanza Expands Content Offering Via ESA Gaming Deal

ESA Gaming, a provider of innovative casino games, has made a foray into Nigeria thanks to a deal that will see it supply the gaming and sports betting operator betBonanza with content. BetBonanza Secures Content from ESA Gaming. As a fast-growing company, betBonanza is always looking to enhance its content...
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents

Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
game-news24.com

By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well

The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
techvisibility.com

What’s an instant payday loan associate program?

If you’re looking to own an approach to return, cash advance representative s s, you will generate a repayment with the money you suggest pages thus you’re able to. Consequently you won’t just score a cut-out out regarding earnings, but you will supply the ability to generate a successful providers regarding floor right up. Within blog post, we’re going to learn about payday loan affiliate programs!
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration

Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
gamblingnews.com

PAGCOR Under Pressure for Working with Unlicensed Tax Auditor

In 2017, PAGCOR gave Global ComRCI a consultancy agreement worth PHP 26 billion ($477 million) for monitoring the revenues of licensed Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) and ensuring that they were paying the appropriate amount of tax. However, it has recently been exposed that Global ComRCI is not registered in the Philippines and did not present accurate documentation in its proposal.
gamblingnews.com

ICE Consumer Protection Zone on Track to Hit Fund-Raising Target

The target is just £6,000 shy of the expected sum, and a number of prominent companies participated in the backing of the zone, designed to spread awareness about problem gambling and how businesses stand to benefit from tackling the issue on an industry level. Consumer Protection Is Now an...
gamblingnews.com

Aristocrat Poised for Strategic M&A Deals According to Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings has recently evaluated the creditworthiness of Aristocrat Leisure, affirming their Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at “BBB-“. The outlook on the rating is stable. Sound Balance Sheet Will Enable Aristocrat to Pursue M&A Deals. The positive assessment is based on Aristocrat’s strong business profile as a global...

