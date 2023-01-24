ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

hsusports.com

Henderson Wins Battle Against East Central 66-61

ADA, Okla. – Henderson State outscores East Central 6-0 in the game's final minute and a half to win 66-61 inside the Kerr Activities Center. The Reddies improve to 7-5 in GAC play and 10-8 overall with their win over the Tigers. Ashley Farrar paced the team in scoring...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hsusports.com

Henderson Clashes with East Central in Ada Thursday

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Henderson State women's basketball program will travel to Ada, Okla. to face East Central on Jan. 26, with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. inside the Kerr Activities Center. REDDIES REPORT. Henderson (9-8, 6-5) went cold in the second half last time out in the loss...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hsusports.com

Reddie Men Head Back West for Oklahoma Road Trip

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State will spend three days in southern Oklahoma when it plays East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma St. in a span of 48 hours. Up first is the Tigers from inside the Kerr Activities Center in Ada, Oklahoma Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. REDDIES REPORT.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
mysaline.com

Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark

There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances

BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

Bismarck Deli and Market: A growing community staple

In June 2022, Jesse and Nikki Loftin responded to a local need and a prime opportunity. “We figured we’d start a deli because there’s nothing like that here,” Jesse said. “Then we started doing breakfast because there’s no breakfast here. Then there’s no meat and produce, so we serve the community like that.”
BISMARCK, AR
clevelandcountyherald.com

Kingsland Woman Dies in Accident

RISON - Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, died last Friday evening, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident along Hwy. 167 in Grant County, Arkansas State Police reported. According to the accident report, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox when a northbound 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Geraldine Boyd, 76, of Hot Springs, crossed the center line and collided head on with Gaddy. State Police reported the accident took place at about 7:50 p.m. Friday along a stretch of Hwy. 167 in rural Grant County. Gaddy was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County coroner. Road conditions were reported to be dry and clear at the time of the accident.
KINGSLAND, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Cancer Center Receives American Cancer Society Award

Congratulations to the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Cancer Center for being recognized by the American Cancer Society. They were named the Screening Provider of the Year and received the Transportation Grant Recognition. Our Cancer Center team set their sights on improving the lung cancer screening rates of patients in...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Woman charged for filing false report of hocked PS5

A Clark County woman is facing prison time for allegedly pawning a gaming system and later reporting it stolen. Authorities are accusing a 41-year-old Hearn woman of filing a false report and theft of rented property, both Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to six years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
CLARK COUNTY, AR

