hsusports.com
Henderson Wins Battle Against East Central 66-61
ADA, Okla. – Henderson State outscores East Central 6-0 in the game's final minute and a half to win 66-61 inside the Kerr Activities Center. The Reddies improve to 7-5 in GAC play and 10-8 overall with their win over the Tigers. Ashley Farrar paced the team in scoring...
hsusports.com
Henderson Clashes with East Central in Ada Thursday
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Henderson State women's basketball program will travel to Ada, Okla. to face East Central on Jan. 26, with tip-off set for 5:30 p.m. inside the Kerr Activities Center. REDDIES REPORT. Henderson (9-8, 6-5) went cold in the second half last time out in the loss...
hsusports.com
Reddie Men Head Back West for Oklahoma Road Trip
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State will spend three days in southern Oklahoma when it plays East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma St. in a span of 48 hours. Up first is the Tigers from inside the Kerr Activities Center in Ada, Oklahoma Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. REDDIES REPORT.
UAM, NPC team up to offer bachelor’s degree for Hot Springs students
Some Hot Springs students can now add a new degree to their resume thanks to the partnership of two Arkansas schools.
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
The work and warmth of FOX 16 reporter Haven Hughes
The outpouring of support and love has been huge toward the KARK 4 News family, especially today as reporter Haven Hughes was laid to rest.
arkadelphian.com
Bismarck Deli and Market: A growing community staple
In June 2022, Jesse and Nikki Loftin responded to a local need and a prime opportunity. “We figured we’d start a deli because there’s nothing like that here,” Jesse said. “Then we started doing breakfast because there’s no breakfast here. Then there’s no meat and produce, so we serve the community like that.”
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
clevelandcountyherald.com
Kingsland Woman Dies in Accident
RISON - Janet Gaddy, 61, of Kingsland, died last Friday evening, Jan. 20, in a two-car accident along Hwy. 167 in Grant County, Arkansas State Police reported. According to the accident report, Gaddy was traveling southbound in a 2013 Chevy Equinox when a northbound 2022 Toyota Corolla driven by Geraldine Boyd, 76, of Hot Springs, crossed the center line and collided head on with Gaddy. State Police reported the accident took place at about 7:50 p.m. Friday along a stretch of Hwy. 167 in rural Grant County. Gaddy was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Grant County coroner. Road conditions were reported to be dry and clear at the time of the accident.
mysaline.com
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 26th
No new Saline County Obituaries were added today. Check back tomorrow for updated information or click the link below for previous days postings.
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
myarklamiss.com
Camden pregnancy resource center to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location on January 26th
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 26, 2023, the Hannah Pregnancy Resource Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location, which is 126 East Washington in Camden, Ark. According to officials, the event will begin at 1 PM.
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Cancer Center Receives American Cancer Society Award
Congratulations to the CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs Cancer Center for being recognized by the American Cancer Society. They were named the Screening Provider of the Year and received the Transportation Grant Recognition. Our Cancer Center team set their sights on improving the lung cancer screening rates of patients in...
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
Benton police arrest man accused of shoplifting, stabbing truck stop employee
Benton police arrested a man Thursday after they said he stabbed an employee at a Pilot Travel Center during a shoplifting incident.
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
KATV
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
arkadelphian.com
Woman charged for filing false report of hocked PS5
A Clark County woman is facing prison time for allegedly pawning a gaming system and later reporting it stolen. Authorities are accusing a 41-year-old Hearn woman of filing a false report and theft of rented property, both Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of up to six years and/or a fine of up to $10,000.
