Guido Sarmiento
3d ago
Nothing screams, “PUT ME IN A STRAIGHT JACKET” like facial tattoos !!
Reply(1)
6
Former BPD officer facing charges related to looting investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Police officer is facing charges for allegedly harassing police during a looting investigation during the December blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Police say that on Christmas Day around 10:50 p.m., 55-year-old Cariol Horne obstructed police officers while they were conducting interviews related to an […]
Arrest made in Amherst shooting, faces gun and drug charges
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police. As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent […]
Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
wnypapers.com
Serial rapist to serve 20 years in prison for attacks on 3 women
Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that 23-year-old Daquawn D. Mike of Niagara Falls was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.
Two arrested for allegedly giving marijuana, matches to incarcerated individual
Officials say this happened Tuesday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
Buffalo man sentenced on felony charges, previously convicted of manslaughter
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man, who was previously convicted of manslaughter, was sentenced on multiple felony charges for a separate crime, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jason Washington Jr. was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision for a shooting that occurred in […]
wnynewsnow.com
11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
Bus hits vehicle in Chautauqua County, other driver charged
"Please slow down and use caution while driving today and any day when the weather is questionable," the Sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.
VIDEO: Buffalo Police release dramatic bodycam video of conditions at height of blizzard
“Just hold on,” shouts a Buffalo Police officer shortly after 7pm on Christmas Eve as he responds to people stranded in a building near Fuhrmann Boulevard and Ship Canal Parkway.
Woman accused of Springville arson also charged with October burglary
Sara Lilley currently remains held in custody without bail.
wellsvillesun.com
NYS Troopers make two major arrests
Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
Missing teen was last seen in area of Roosevelt Ave.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
Town of Eden Police ask for help finding stolen vehicles
The Town of Eden Police Department is requesting help from the public in tracking down several stolen vehicles.
Comments / 7