Springville, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Former BPD officer facing charges related to looting investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former Buffalo Police officer is facing charges for allegedly harassing police during a looting investigation during the December blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Friday. Police say that on Christmas Day around 10:50 p.m., 55-year-old Cariol Horne obstructed police officers while they were conducting interviews related to an […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Arrest made in Amherst shooting, faces gun and drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest has been made in a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning in Amherst, according to police. As a result of the shooting, 27-year-old Daniel Wyatt of Buffalo was arrested, police said Friday. He is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent […]
AMHERST, NY
YourErie

Four people charged in Chautauqua County raids

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four people are facing charges following two separate search warrants served at residences in the City of Dunkirk, New York. Both warrants were served at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 27. One warrant was for a home in the 100 block of Zebra Street, and the other warrant was for a home in […]
DUNKIRK, NY
2 On Your Side

Arrest made in connection to Niagara Falls homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — An Amherst man was arrested in connection to the death of Jaylan McWilson last weekend in Niagara Falls. The U.S. Marshals Taskforce took 19-year-old Dennis D. Parson into custody on Thursday afternoon. He's been charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Serial rapist to serve 20 years in prison for attacks on 3 women

Submitted by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that 23-year-old Daquawn D. Mike of Niagara Falls was sentenced before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of post-release supervision. He was sentenced as a second felony offender.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls man sentenced on multiple rape, gun charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Niagara Falls man was sentenced Thursday as a second felony offender for attacking three women, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daquawn D. Mike was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 20 years post-release supervision for three separate attacks on three women. In October 2022, Mike […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter taken into custody

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The parents of the toddler who died of a fentanyl overdose were taken into custody on Thursday in Cattaraugus County, New York. They will be held in the county jail awaiting extradition to Northampton County. The father and mother are facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wnynewsnow.com

11-Year-Old Rape Victim Testifies Against Chautauqua County Man

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – An 11-year-old victim of a Chautauqua County man accused of sexually assaulting and raping children delivered stomach churning testimony to a jury Thursday. Prosecutors with the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office called one of Dustin Post’s alleged victims to the stand during the...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NYS Troopers make two major arrests

Arrest made in Wellsville-Scio-Bolivar burglaries and Amity home invasion. Residents of Allegany county can breath a sign of relief that two major criminals are now behind bars and facing multiple felony charges. The arrest came on January 24th, 2023 but for crimes committed as late as August 2022. Jeremiah D...
WELLSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY

