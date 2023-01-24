ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berano scores 14 as shorthanded Lyons fall to No. 9 Babson

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Thirteen players scored for No. 9 nationally ranked Babson College as the Beavers won 103-25 at Mount Holyoke College in a NEWMAC game Wednesday night at Howard Gymnasium. The Beavers rose to 16-2 overall and 3-0 in NEWMAC play with the win. Mount Holyoke dropped to...
