SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. -- Thirteen players scored for No. 9 nationally ranked Babson College as the Beavers won 103-25 at Mount Holyoke College in a NEWMAC game Wednesday night at Howard Gymnasium. The Beavers rose to 16-2 overall and 3-0 in NEWMAC play with the win. Mount Holyoke dropped to...

SOUTH HADLEY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO