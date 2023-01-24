Read full article on original website
Will NY State Repurpose Iconic Structures in Abondoned Frontier Town? [PICS]
Once a major theme park in the Adirondacks, Frontier Town has been abandoned since 1998. Many kids, now adults, in the Capital Region, remember going to Frontier Town and being trusted back in time to the wild wild west but those are just distant memories. The memories live on, but...
WNYT
Lake George Ice Castles to offer free preview
Operators are opening part of the Lake George Ice Castles for free on Friday and Saturday evening. They’re having a free preview of their Mystic Lake Trail and their new Polar Ice Bar. People will access the trail at the east end of the park, closest to Canada Street.
Documentary to focus on Northumberland hamlet
The Saratoga County History Center on Thursday announced that the Bacon Hill community is the subject of an upcoming local history documentary, which will premiere in special screenings in March.
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
mynbc5.com
Fire departments from across Northern New York battle fire in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A business complex in Saranac Lake was up in flames early Wednesday morning as multiple fire departments from across Northern York were called in to battle the blaze. The Saranac Lake Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Aubuchon Hardware Plaza began around 3:30 a.m.
Schenectady County demolishes former restaurants for housing
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is in the process of demolishing two buildings, both former restaurants, on Van Vranken Ave. It’s part of a $200,000 project by the county Metroplex Development Authority to make these abandoned properties ready for new growth. The space will be turned into workforce apartments and community space. “This makes […]
Road closure in Amsterdam
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, State Highway 67 between Widow Susan Road and Truax Road is closed to repair a wire issue. Crews from National Grid are currently on hand.
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
Man held police at bay for 6 hours with fake explosive
David Payrot, 44, claimed to have a bomb in a backpack and a 'deadman' detonator
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
Glens Falls: Parking still hot on the minds of businesses, mayor
As the City of Glens Falls awaits yet another parking study, some downtown business owners are pushing back on renewed parking enforcement. It’s the latest twist in what is becoming a top issue facing second-year Mayor Bill Collins. Parking downtown has been an issue for decades. Plans for parking...
foothillsbusinessdaily.com
Glens Falls: Taxi fees and fares schedule will need revision. Building permit fees updated.
Taxicab schedule of fares and fines will need revision. The City of Glens Falls approved the final fees and fares for taxis that operate in the city at their meeting Tuesday Jan. 24, but the schedule of fees listed and approved in the council's packet was the wrong one, officials with the city are saying today.
westportjournal.com
Police: Female ‘check washing’ suspect charged again
WESTPORT — A New York woman, charged last year in a $28,000 “check-washing” scheme — stealing a check and changing the recipient’s name to her own — has been arrested again for the same criminal offense, police said. Thalia Patrick, 29, of Bronx, N.Y.,...
Argyle restaurant reopens under new ownership
Once thought to be closed for good, the Auction Barn Restaurant at 4016 Route 40 in Argyle has been revived under new ownership. The restaurant, which closed in October 2022, reopened on January 18.
Recreational dispensaries coming to region soon
Several months after the initial batch of CAURD licenses were awarded to local business owners, one hopes to open his doors in the coming weeks. The owner of Upstate CBD in Schenectady hopes to begin selling cannabis at some point next month.
WNYT
Man charged with shoplifting $1,600 in goods at Granville Price Chopper
A Washington County man is accused of shoplifting more than $1,600 worth of items from the Price Chopper in Granville, last month. David Bratianu Jr. surrendered on Tuesday, state police told NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Post-Star.
