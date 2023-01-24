ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Lunar New Year celebration is scheduled for Jan. 29 in Saratoga (calendar)

For more events, visit the dynamic calendar at losgatan.com/events-calendar. The Chinese celebration of Lunar New Year includes lion dance, Tai Chi, Chinese dance, Chinese costume show, children’s costume parade, and Shaolin. The event will be held Jan. 29 from 11am to 3pm at 21000 Big Basin Way in Saratoga. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. For information, visit bit.ly/3IRyVwd.
Much ado about an entryway

At first glance, it may have appeared a routine Planning Commission item where a well-connected former mayor was attempting to get a variance pushed through against good architectural practice. But as the public hearing for Mike Wasserman’s drive to keep a 300-year-old Mexican door—from the home where he grew up—at...
Homeowner reports County Counsel for elder abuse

A 69-year-old Los Gatos resident who’s been unable to repair the old cabin she lives in, due to a paperwork dispute with Santa Clara County, has now filed an elder abuse complaint against the Office of the County Counsel. Sidney French claims documents for her home were used to...
