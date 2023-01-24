For more events, visit the dynamic calendar at losgatan.com/events-calendar. The Chinese celebration of Lunar New Year includes lion dance, Tai Chi, Chinese dance, Chinese costume show, children’s costume parade, and Shaolin. The event will be held Jan. 29 from 11am to 3pm at 21000 Big Basin Way in Saratoga. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. For information, visit bit.ly/3IRyVwd.

SARATOGA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO