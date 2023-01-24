ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Monday - January 23, 2023

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Monday brought a handful of high school basketball games throughout Central Illinois. Peoria Manual hosting Class 3A No. 5 Decatur MacArthur Monday. The Rams fall to MacArthur 58-49. In girls Heart of Illinois Conference action, McLean County tournament champion Dee-Mack continues its success with a 62-52 win over Tri-Valley, and Fieldcrest cruises past Fisher 58-25 to clinch an HOI championship. Also Monday, Class 1A No. 9 Elmwood rolls past West Prairie 66-28, and Class 1A No. 7 Havana gets a big win at Brimfield 39-31.
ILLINOIS STATE
OurSentinel

Photo of the Day | January 25, 2023

ST. JOSEPH - Spartans' Ellie Ward goes after a loose ball with Mattoon's Xylia Greeson during their non-conference game Monday. St. Joseph-Ogden rallied back from a 19-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Green Wave 52-49. With five more contests left in the season, the win extends the team's current win streak to three games.
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
Four States Home Page

Webb City looks to keep building on successful start

The Webb City girls basketball team has seen success early on this season. They’re coming off a third place finish in the Lady Wildcat Classic last week. The Lady Cardinals have put together a season record of 10-4. They’ve already earned a couple of Central Ozark Conference wins against Neosho and Branson. They next face […]
WEBB CITY, MO
KOMU

Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home

Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin. After a forfeit win...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy