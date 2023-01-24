Read full article on original website
25 Sports High School Monday - January 23, 2023
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Monday brought a handful of high school basketball games throughout Central Illinois. Peoria Manual hosting Class 3A No. 5 Decatur MacArthur Monday. The Rams fall to MacArthur 58-49. In girls Heart of Illinois Conference action, McLean County tournament champion Dee-Mack continues its success with a 62-52 win over Tri-Valley, and Fieldcrest cruises past Fisher 58-25 to clinch an HOI championship. Also Monday, Class 1A No. 9 Elmwood rolls past West Prairie 66-28, and Class 1A No. 7 Havana gets a big win at Brimfield 39-31.
SBLive Missouri high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 24): Staley and Vashon to meet this Saturday
The long-awaited SBLive Missouri Power 25 rankings are here and the first thing we must do is address the powerhouse program that has dominated its competition so far this season and earned national recognition in the process. Link Academy in Branson is the No. 1 team in the SBLive/Sports ...
Photo of the Day | January 25, 2023
ST. JOSEPH - Spartans' Ellie Ward goes after a loose ball with Mattoon's Xylia Greeson during their non-conference game Monday. St. Joseph-Ogden rallied back from a 19-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Green Wave 52-49. With five more contests left in the season, the win extends the team's current win streak to three games.
Connections run deep as No. 4 Tennessee hosts No. 10 Texas
It will be a case of “out of the frying pan and into the fire” when No. 4 Tennessee hosts
KBCA Boy's basketball rankings: Week Six
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week five rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas.
Webb City looks to keep building on successful start
The Webb City girls basketball team has seen success early on this season. They’re coming off a third place finish in the Lady Wildcat Classic last week. The Lady Cardinals have put together a season record of 10-4. They’ve already earned a couple of Central Ozark Conference wins against Neosho and Branson. They next face […]
KOMU
Hickman boys wrestling falls to Jefferson City at home
Hickman boys wrestling lost 33-27 to Jefferson City on Wednesday in Columbia, despite splitting the matches. After a 24-6 deficit through the first six bouts, the Kewpies came back and put pressure on the Jays. Cole Harrell, a 175-pound senior, won the seventh match by pin. After a forfeit win...
Vote for the southwestern Illinois girls high school Player of the Week from Jan. 16-21
A look at the biggest varsity high school girls basketball performances in and around southwestern Illinois. Vote here for our player of the week.
