Nappanee, IN

Hillary Jan Chrisman-White

Hillary Jan Chrisman-White, 62, Goshen, passed away suddenly Jan. 25, 2023, at Elkhart Hospital. She was born Dec. 20, 1960, in Goshen. On Dec. 17, 2010, she married Thomas White. He survives along with her father: Carroll G. Chrisman, Goshen; a sister-in-law: Lisa Chrisman, Goshen; a niece; a nephew; and...
GOSHEN, IN
Betty J. Van Scoik

Betty Jean (Barth) Van Scoik, 92, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Warsaw. She was born Jan. 21, 1931. On Dec. 11, 1948, she married Paul Van Scoik. He preceded her in death. Betty is survived by two sons, Bud (Claudia) Van Scoik, Akron and David...
WARSAW, IN
Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser

Claude R. “Shorty” Kaser, 87, North Liberty, passed away Thursday evening, Jan. 26, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born on July 19, 1935, in Lapaz. On June 24, 1972, in Tyner, he married Evelyn (Thompson) Kaser, who preceded him in death on April 4, 2008. Survivors...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
Shirley Palmer

Shirley Ann Palmer, 85, Columbia City, formerly of Larwill, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at her home in Columbia City. She was born Oct. 10, 1937. On Aug. 17, 1963, she married Donald Palmer. Shirley is survived by her sons, Gregg (Mary) Palmer, Michael (Yvette) Palmer and Robyn (Katie) Palmer;...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Margo B. Shidler

Margo B. Shidler, 81, Butte, Mont., and formerly of Goshen, passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at St. James Hospital, Butte, after a brief illness. She was born Dec. 13, 1941, in St. Clair Shores, Mich. On Aug. 3, 1999, she married Douglas A. Shidler in Chicago, who survives. Also surviving...
GOSHEN, IN
Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder

Eugene (Gene) A. Sauder, 94, passed to the presence of his Lord and Savior on Jan. 20, 2023, surrounded by his family, after an unexpected cancer diagnosis. He was born Dec. 31, 1928, in Mansfield, Ohio. He was the ninth and last surviving child of Aaron and Katie Schneider Sauder. In 1952, he graduated from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. On Sept. 13, 1953, he married the love of his life, Katherine “Kate” Graff, and they began their life together in Parma, Ohio. Together they would have two children, Mark and Brenda. The family moved to Elkhart, where Gene had a successful career as a CPA.
MILFORD, IN
Robert F. Holbrook — UPDATED

Robert F. Holbrook, lifelong resident of Warsaw, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at the age of 82. Known by everyone as “Fred,” he was born on April 7, 1940, to Clifford and Mary (Haas) Holbrook. After graduating from Warsaw High...
WARSAW, IN
Remi J. VanBuskirk

Remi James VanBuskirk, 56, Plymouth, died at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in Memorial Hospital. Remi was born March 27, 1966. On May 23, 1992, Remi married his soulmate Jackie (Raymond). She survives along with stepdaughters, Rachel Downhour and Nicole (Joe) Jacobs; daughter Haley VanBuskirk; son Nathan (Adriana Rodrigues)...
PLYMOUTH, IN
Edgar Pippenger — PENDING

Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, of an extended illness, at home in Warsaw with his wife of 56 years and family by his side. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Jonathan G. Walter

Jonathan Greenleaf Walter, 61, longtime resident of Warsaw, died at 2:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Washington, D.C., to Peggy Lou (Greenleaf) Walter and Dean Irving Walter. On May 4, 1985, he married Lenise Dawn Sturgill, known by all as Sam. They were blessed with a daughter and shared 37 years of marriage together before Jonathan died.
WARSAW, IN
Lane James Anderson

Lane James Anderson, 77, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. He died at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Lane was born Oct. 6, 1945, in Geneva, Ill., to Ken and Doris (Jones) Anderson. He lived in Muskegan, Mich. until he moved to Warsaw in 1961. Except for the short time he spent in Monterey, Calif., which would become his favorite place on Earth, he lived in Warsaw for the rest of his life. He served with distinction in the U.S. Army from 1966-69; his time in the Army included an eight month tour in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for his service. Upon leaving military service, he joined his father’s ministry, Ken Anderson Films. This would evolve into InterComm, which led to him and his wife traveling all over the world, providing tools for ministry in local languages in many counties. He retired in 2017 and continued to travel the world, this time for fun with his loving wife, son and daughter-in-law.
WARSAW, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 9:18 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, North CR 700W, south of West CR 250N, Warsaw. Driver: Craig J. Allebach, 68, Fisher Avenue, Warsaw. Allebach’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $10,000. 8:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, South...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
James C. Alford — UPDATED

James Clarence Alford, 88, Maitland, Fla., formerly of Syracuse, known to most as “Jim,” died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at home in Maitland, Fla. He was born May 20, 1934. He married Joan Gordon on Aug. 3, 1956; Joan survives. Also surviving are son, Steve (Sherri) Alford, Athens,...
MAITLAND, FL
Bolt Named District 1 Conservation Officer Of The Year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Conservation Officer Trevor Bolt has been selected as the 2022 District 1 Officer of the Year. District 1 includes St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Kosciusko, Fulton, Miami and Wabash counties. Bolt is assigned to Marshall County where he has served since 2017. In addition to his normal...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Centenarian Delivers Mobile Meals

WARSAW — Long-time Warsaw Rotary Club member Robert “Bob” Gast recently delivered Mobile Meals along with fellow Rotarian John R. Hall. Gast turned 100 in 2022 and continues to attend weekly meetings of the club and participates in projects. In the early 1970s, he and his late wife, Marge, were instrumental in the development of Mobile Meals in Warsaw and the surrounding area through Kosciusko Senior Services.
WARSAW, IN
Habitat For Humanity Homeownership Applications Open On Jan. 30

WARSAW — Kosciusko County residents may apply for a Habitat for Humanity home beginning Monday, Jan. 30. “Starting this next week, anyone who wants to apply for our Homeownership Program can stop by our office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and get an application,” said Ben Logan, director of the local Habitat affiliate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat Named Member Of The Month By North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber

NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber would like to congratulate Scrub-A-Dub Laundromat for being the North Webster-Tippecanoe Township Chamber’s January Member of the Month. Located on Main Street in North Webster, Scrub-A-Dub offers coin-operated and drop-off laundry services. Find Scrub-A-Dub on Facebook or call (574) 834-1382...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
North Webster Lions Holding Dan’s Fish And Tenderloin Fry

NORTH WEBSTER — The North Webster Lions Club will hold its annual Dan’s Fish and Tenderloin Fry Fundraiser Dinner from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the North Webster American Legion Post 253 on SR 13 in North Webster. This year, they are returning to dine-in at the...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
Warsaw Man Dies After Two-Vehicle Accident On SR 25

WARSAW — Kosciusko County officials are currently investigating a fatal vehicle accident on SR 25, near CR 100S. At 8:13 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office deputies and emergency personnel responded to a personal injury crash. Two vehicles were involved in the collision. Preliminary investigation determined...
WARSAW, IN
Bernadine Leiter — PENDING

Bernadine Leiter, 92, Syracuse, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at The Waters of Syracuse. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
SYRACUSE, IN

