Troy, NY

rpiathletics.com

Women’s Hockey Edges Dutchwomen, 2-1

TROY, N.Y. – Junior forward Ellie Kaiser scored twice to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team to victory over Union by a final score of 2-1 at the Houston Field House Friday night. With the win, RPI improves to 8-18-1 overall and 4-11-1 in ECAC Hockey, while Union falls to 11-15-1 and 4-11-1 in ECAC Hockey play.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Lecky Sets School Record in 3K at Boston U.

BOSTON, Mass. - Matt Lecky set the school record in the 3000 meters and four others also made successful season debuts for the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's track & field team. The five student-athletes competed in the John Thomas Terrier Classic at Boston University. A senior, Lecky knocked nine...
BOSTON, MA
rpiathletics.com

Men's Tennis at No. 22 in ITA Preseason Poll

TROY, N.Y. - The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) NCAA Division III Men's Preseason Top 40 Coaches Poll and Top 10 Regional Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point have been released and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's team is ranked at No. 22 in the nation. That ties the highest ranking in program history. Regionally, RPI is No. 6.
TROY, NY

