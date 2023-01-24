TROY, N.Y. – Junior forward Ellie Kaiser scored twice to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's hockey team to victory over Union by a final score of 2-1 at the Houston Field House Friday night. With the win, RPI improves to 8-18-1 overall and 4-11-1 in ECAC Hockey, while Union falls to 11-15-1 and 4-11-1 in ECAC Hockey play.

TROY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO