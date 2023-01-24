Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
wevv.com
Dubois County investigation leads to three arrests, seizure of guns and drugs
Authorities in Dubois County, Indiana say they seized a slew of weapons and drugs in a recent drug investigation where three people were arrested. Early Thursday morning, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office says deputies followed up on a drug investigation at a home in Holland. While at the front door...
wbiw.com
Warrant service leads to a man facing additional felony drug charges
JEFFERSONVILLE – A Southern Indiana man was arrested on numerous felony charges after troopers tracked him down on a separate warrant out of Harrison County. On Thursday, January 26th, Master Trooper Mark LaMaster, Master Trooper Nathan Abbott, and Trooper Brett Walters began an investigation after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 29-year-old Jerome Wesley Miller of Jeffersonville. Miller had a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine out of Harrison County, Indiana.
wdrb.com
Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on child neglect charges after drugs were found in the home and garage
BEDFORD – On Thursday, January 26th, around 6:30 p.m., Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Oolitic marshals, went to a residence in the 300 block of Old State Road 37 in an attempt to locate Michael Simmons. Simmons was wanted on an active Level 5 felony warrant for...
Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County
HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
wbiw.com
A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the jail to an inmate
BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 27, Lawrence County Jail officers discovered that a visitor had attempted to drop off an article of clothing for an inmate, following established procedures. However, the item appeared to have been tampered with before being dropped off. Jail Commander Andrew Lynn, along with Captain...
953wiki.com
Dupont man arrested for child solicitation
In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
14news.com
ISP: Man found with meth during traffic stop in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Pike County man is facing several drug charges after state troopers say they pulled him over on Wednesday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers stopped 42-year-old Michael Doades of Otwell on Interstate 69 near the 46 mile-marker for a headlight violation. State troopers say the passenger in the car, later identified as 31-year-old Haley Alexander of Indianapolis, had an active warrant out of Hendricks County.
eaglecountryonline.com
Overturned Tanker Causes Shut Down of U.S. 421 in Ripley County
The accident took place early Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A tanker crash shut down U.S. 421 for several hours early this morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 421 near the northern county line around 5:41...
korncountry.com
‘All Safe’ after bomb, gun threats at Jennings County schools
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) is conducting an investigation after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Jennings County High School on Thursday. A separate threat of a gun on campus at Jennings County Middle School was made after the evacuation and investigators ultimately determined the schools were safe after extensive searches of both.
wbiw.com
Brownstown man facing over 100 felony counts after stealing from a local convenience store
SEYMOUR – A Brownstown man is facing 101 Level 6 felony counts of theft and fraud after Seymour Police discovered he stole over $28,000 in merchandise and money from Speedway in Seymour. On Dec. 6, 2022, Seymour Police officers responded to a report of an employee stealing items and...
Wave 3
Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
WTHI
Martin County sheriff makes social media post searching for suspect
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local sheriff took to social media in his search for a wanted man. Martin County Sheriff Josh Greene posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page that he is searching for Zane Sanders. Greene says Sanders hurt one of his deputies, but details around the...
WLKY.com
Police investigating bomb, gun threat at Jennings County middle and high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Indiana police are investigating a bomb threat at Jennings County High School and a gun threat at the middle school. North Vernon Police Department said that around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, they were notified of a bomb threat at the high school. A student said they...
wbiw.com
Seymour Police arrest two in connection with numerous thefts from local retailers
SEYMOUR – Seymour Police arrest two people after a theft in Seymour who are also wanted for numerous thefts from Home Depot stores in Noblesville and Carmel. On Friday police arrested 36-year-old Donilla Dismukes, of Lafayette, and 50-year-old Scotty Gatlin, of Chicago, IL. in connection with the theft of $1,000 of merchandise at the Walmart Supercenter in Seymour on Oct. 6, 2022.
Court Docs: Parents charged in Terre Haute infant death ruled a homicide
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A couple from Indianapolis are facing charges in Vigo County in relation to the death of a two-month-old later ruled a homicide. The charges stem from the events of August 22, 2022, when the couple reportedly called 911 reporting the baby was not breathing. The family had been staying at […]
Wave 3
‘Grandmaster Jay’ sentenced to prison for pointing rifle at officers during protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was federally convicted for pointing a weapon at law enforcement officers during protests over Breonna Taylor’s death has been sentenced in Kentucky for additional charges. John Fitzgerald Johnson, also known as “Grandmaster Jay,” entered a guilty plea for five counts of wanton...
WRBI Radio
House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown
Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
WLKY.com
Investigators say faulty stove likely to blame in southern Indiana fire that killed 3
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — It was neighbors who first spotted the flames early Tuesday morning and called 911. North Vernon Fire chief Michael Cole was among the first on the scene, telling WLKY, "There was a small shred of hope, a small glimmer. When we first arrived, family was attempting to make phone calls."
