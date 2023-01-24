Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO