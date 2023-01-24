Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
Ozark County Times
Dora falls to Seymour
The Dora Falcons lost to Seymour on Friday, 72-36, while the Lady Falcons fell to Mountain Grove on Thursday, 47-39. Dora’s girls were scheduled to host Norwood on Jan. 31, while the boys will travel to Bakersfield on that evening.
KTLO
Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history
Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
KYTV
Ozarks school districts keeping eye on the weather forecast, considering school cancellations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many students around the area hope for a snow day on Wednesday. Dr. Travis Shaw, the executive director of Operations for Springfield Public Schools, also has his eyes on the radar. He’s part of the team who decides if schools will be canceled. Tuesday, things...
Ozark County Times
Carter sees four probation violators and one newly indicted defendant during Jan. 18 Law Day
Circuit Judge Craig Carter processed five cases during the Jan. 18 session of Ozark County Law Day. Updates in the cases are listed here. Corbin Anderson, who pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substances in March 2018, appeared for a probation violation hearing with his attorney Joshua Brown. The judge allowed Anderson to be released directly to and from an inpatient drug treatment program. His probation was suspended. He is scheduled to return for a hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 8.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
Ozark County Times
Annave Loftis, 85
Funeral services for Annave Loftis, 85, of Thornfield, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel in Gainesville with Milan Chisam officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Loftis Cemetery. Annave died Jan. 23,...
KTLO
2 men charged with murder of Fulton County sheriff’s employee
Harvey Taylor (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) Nearly 6 1/2 months after the body of a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee was found in the driveway of her residence, two men are in custody in connection with her death. Forty-nine-year-old Harvey John Taylor of Elizabeth and Thomas G. Sanchez, whose age and address were not available, are both charged with first-degree murder.
KTLO
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
KTLO
Marion County Judge gives update on conditions
Marion County Judge Jason Stumph spoke with KTLO’s Heather Loftis with an update on road conditions, emergency services and power outages in Marion County. Stayed to KTLO, 101.7 Classic Hits and The Boot as well as KTLO.com for the lastest updates as they become available.
KTLO
Potentially violent domestic situation brings charges
A man reported to be paranoid over alleged “cheating” on the part of his partner and threatening the woman and her juvenile son appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith, Jr., entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Mountain Home attorney...
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
KYTV
Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
Ozark County Times
Woman charged after man says she stole his vehicle after dropping him at court
A warrant with a $1,500 cash-only bond has been issued for the arrest of Dawn Flanagan, 41, of Gainesville, in connection with a case in which she is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle. According to the probable cause statement filed in the case prepared by Ozark County Deputy...
Secluded $3 million Ozark estate overlooks Finley River
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
KTLO
Man gets stuck in river then arrested for domestic battery
A Stone County man has been arrested after allegedly shouting obscenities at a woman and hitting her in the face with a towel while on the river. According to the probable cause affidavit, 41-year-old Calvin Crutchfield has been charged with third degree domestic battering after he became drunk on the river and started hitting the woman he was with.
Comments / 0