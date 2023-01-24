Read full article on original website
Ozark County Times
Gainesville homecoming (01/25/23)
Gainesville lost both homecoming games to Mountain Grove on Friday night, but that didn’t spoil the ceremony where Kaat Ulenaers and Camden Evans were crowned homecoming queen and king. The Bulldogs did get a win in a recent contest at Willow Springs, 57-37. The boys were scheduled to compete...
Ozark County Times
Gainesville High School 2023 homecoming court
Members of the Gainesville High School 2023 homecoming court are, from left, front row: princesses Mattie Cooley, Alyssa Smith and Maci Moseley, flower girl Kimber Donley, queen Kaat Ulenaers, crown bearer Rolen Hall, and queen candidates Jessee Latham, Emily Green and Olivia Milligan. Back row: princess escorts Josh Smolka, Hunter Luna, Nathan Sanchez, king Camden Evans, and king candidates Daden House, Aden Yarger and Wyatt Alms.
Ozark County Times
Joyce Nadine House, 93
Funeral services for (Joyce) Nadine House, 93, of Willow Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, in the Langston Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home in West Plains. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to service time. Interment will immediately follow at Howell Memorial Park Cemetery in Pomona.
ksgf.com
Power Outages Still A Problem Wednesday Night
(KTTS News) — Several thousand people remained without power Wednesday night. Utility crews made good progress restoring power during the day after heavy snow stopped falling. By 9 p.m. Wednesday, about 4,100 customers in Howell County were still in the dark. About 1,100 customers in Texas County were without...
KYTV
Snowstorm knocks down power lines across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers across the Ozarks. The hardest-hit counties in Missouri are Carter, Howell, Oregon Reynolds and Shannon. There are also outages from Lebanon stretching southwest to Stone County. Springfield’s City Utilities has also reported outages. Major...
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
Ozark County Times
G’ville School hires new JH/HS principal; Hall accepts position at Mansfield
The Gainesville School District has announced that it has hired Dr. Richard Wylie as the 7th - 12th grade principal for next school year, 2023-24. Wylie is essentially trading positions with current Gainesville principal Clint Hall, who has accepted the position of Mansfield School superintendent, the position Wylie is currently holding.
KYTV
Mountain Grove School District superintendent’s snow day announcement goes viral
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the sweet sound of no school for students in the Mountain Grove School District. Whenever superintendent Jim Dickey posts one of his snow day jingles, it means no school the next day. He says people are waiting for it when snow is in the forecast.
“Several jacked-knifed 18-wheelers” Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department warns the public to avoid Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring due to stuck vehicles. According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, several jack-knifed 18-wheelers have Highway 63 blocked. The post says several more are stuck at Taylor Cemetery Rd. and in Mammoth. […]
Ozark County Times
Annave Loftis, 85
Funeral services for Annave Loftis, 85, of Thornfield, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel in Gainesville with Milan Chisam officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to service time. Burial will be in the Loftis Cemetery. Annave died Jan. 23,...
KTLO
Local snow totals triple previous daily record
Heavy snowfall over the last 24 hours has caused a previous snow total record to be broken. A snow total of nine inches has been recorded at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The previous record set in 1978 was a snow total of three inches.
Kait 8
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
KRMS Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Wednesday 01/25
Camdenton R-3 Central College of Cosmetology. State Fair Community College – Lake of the Ozarks. The Following Churches And Other Activities Are Open/Closed:. COMC Medical Centers will open today with Mobile Unit in Richland starting at 9AM. If you have a closing or cancellation to announce, please e-mail it...
Ozark County Times
Times designing ads for The Real Ozarks
The cover of last year’s The Real Ozarks featured a man kayaking on the North Fork of the White River. The Times is currently looking for photos to consider for the cover of this year’s edition. Email photos taken in Ozark County to Editor Jessi Dreckman at jessi@ozarkcountytimes.com or bring them by the Times office during regular business hours.
kjluradio.com
K9 alerts Texas County deputy to methamphetamine & Fentanyl in Houston man's vehicle
A Texas County man is arrested on drug charges after he fails to dim his headlights when meeting a deputy. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office reports it was early last Thursday morning when the deputy was driving on Route B in the Houston area. After the other driver, later identified as Robert Owens, 29, of Houston, failed to dim his lights, the deputy pulled him over. While talking to Owens the deputy learned Owens was driving with a suspended license. The deputy then called for K-9 backup.
Kait 8
Electric cooperative working to keep lights on ahead of winter storm
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - The next 24 hours will be busy for the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC) as the winter storms move in. Power crews throughout Northeast Arkansas are preparing for winter weather that could cause power outages. NAEC provides power to portions of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Lawrence, Marion,...
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
KYTV
Crash involving semis closes U.S. 63 in Fulton County, Ark.
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - The Arkansas State Police closed part of U.S. 63 in Fulton County following a crash involving semis on Tuesday. Troopers responded to the crash around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office says U.S. 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring was shut down because of the crash. Law enforcement says several vehicles, including 18-wheelers, blocked the highway.
Kait 8
Two arrested in connection with sheriff’s office employee’s murder
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Fulton County Sheriff Jacob Smith said Tuesday that two men had been arrested in connection with the murder of Kristy Taylor. Taylor was found shot to death outside her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem on July 9, 2022. Following a months-long investigation, Smith said...
KTLO
Parole is approved for MH man with long criminal history
Parole for a Mountain Home man who has had 21 criminal cases opened on him since 2007 has been approved. The last time 36-year-old William (Billy) Lewis was in Baxter County Circuit Court was in December 2021 when he went on trial on a single case, but ended the trial when he agreed to plead guilty to charges in all 11 criminal cases then open on him.
