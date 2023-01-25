ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99.9 KTDY

Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees

By Ellen
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Axai_0kQF3FIT00
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees.

According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees.

This will now bring the average U.S. associate’s hourly salary to around $17.50. Of course, the pay raises will vary by the location of the store. Associates can expect to see the pay increase on their March 2 paychecks.

A company spokesperson tells CNBC that store employees will now make between $14 and $19 an hour, up from the $12 to $18 per hour they currently earn.

Walmart is also expanding its Live Better U Education Program by adding new college degrees and certificates to the program. The Live Better U Education Program helps with tuition costs for both full-time and part-time employees.

And as you continue to focus on your customers, we’re focused on investing in you—our store associates—through higher wages and new opportunities to gain the skills to serve tomorrow’s customers and grow a career with Walmart. No matter where you are in your journey, getting your start here can open doors—the first step into jobs that become careers and build better lives said John Furner, Walmart President, and CEO, in a note sent to all U.S. associates.

This pay raise is not the first time Walmart has raised their associate’s pay. Back in 2021, they raised the average hourly wage for associates to more than $15 per hour.

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
RadarOnline

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy