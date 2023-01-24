Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on NASDAQ
In a glimmer of good news for Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain, ARBK stock will resume trading on NASDAQ after being suspended last month. Argo Blockchain’s stock, ARBK, has resumed trading on Nasdaq, the company announced in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday morning. On December 16, Nasdaq first...
NASDAQ
Recent Price Trend in Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY) is Your Friend, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. The trend often reverses before exiting the trade, leading...
NASDAQ
Tradeweb Markets (TW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Tradeweb Markets (TW) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 25, 2023
Wall Street closed mixed on Tuesday as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings reports and gauged the state of the economy. The Dow ended in positive territory, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed lower. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) rose 0.3%...
NASDAQ
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (Symbol: SPLG) where we have detected an approximate $282.4 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 321,850,000 to 327,850,000). Among the largest underlying components of SPLG, in trading today Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) is up about 1.5%, Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) is up about 0.1%, and Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SPLG Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SPLG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Benzinga
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slide: Analyst Says Apex Crypto In For 'Very Interesting' Rally Or Short-Term Pullback
Major coins traded in the red on Tuesday, as the global cryptocurrency market cap slid 3.58% to $1.03 trillion, as of 8:30 p.m. EST. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading below $23,000. Ethereum ETH/USD was trading down over 6% at $1,530. Dogecoin DOGE/USD dipped nearly 8% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.082.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Glassnode Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC May Face Sell Pressure From This Investor Cohort
Market intelligence firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon face sell-side pressure from short-term holders (STHs) eager to cash in on the king crypto’s latest price uptick. In a new analytics report, Glassnode finds Bitcoin’s recent surge to $23,000 pushed 97.5% of its short-term holders into the green...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Imminent XRP Surge, Says Bitcoin and One Low-Cap Altcoin Set To Rally
A closely followed crypto strategist believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,200 Twitter followers that it’s “almost time” for XRP to burst to the upside. “XRP...
NASDAQ
Exxon Mobil (XOM) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Exxon Mobil (XOM) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
NASDAQ
QTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund ETF (Symbol: QTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $117.76, changing hands as high as $118.73 per share. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will Coinbase Be a Trillion-Dollar Company by 2040?
The cryptocurrency exchange could be a major multibagger -- or not.
NASDAQ
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IJR, UFPI, EXPO, HP
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) where we have detected an approximate $227.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 685,700,000 to 687,950,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in trading today UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) is down about 0.4%, Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) is up about 0.2%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) is lower by about 2.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJR, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
iShares Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Semiconductor ETF (Symbol: SOXX) where we have detected an approximate $201.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.8% decrease week over week (from 17,600,000 to 17,100,000). Among the largest underlying components of SOXX, in trading today KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) is off about 0.8%, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) is up about 0.7%, and NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) is higher by about 1.8%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the SOXX Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of SOXX, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
What Makes Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Capri Holdings (CPRI) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
NASDAQ
DGRO, KALL: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, where 23,200,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DGRO, in morning trading today Exxon Mobil is up about 2%, and JP Morgan Chase is lower by about 0.1%.
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
NASDAQ
Ares Capital (ARCC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ares Capital (ARCC) closed at $19.62, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had...
NASDAQ
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) closed the most recent trading day at $6.11, moving +1.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate...
