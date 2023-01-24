Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJR) where we have detected an approximate $227.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.3% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 685,700,000 to 687,950,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJR, in trading today UFP Industries Inc (Symbol: UFPI) is down about 0.4%, Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO) is up about 0.2%, and Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (Symbol: HP) is lower by about 2.1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJR Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJR, versus its 200 day moving average:

10 HOURS AGO