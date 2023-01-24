Read full article on original website
Related
An Amazon engineer asked ChatGPT interview questions for a software coding job at the company. The chatbot got them right.
This was one of many work-related ChatGPT topics discussed recently in an Amazon internal Slack channel.
Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’
Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
game-news24.com
Games Inbox: Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom on Switch 2, the death of Metal Gear Solid, and Nintendogs love this game
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is it cross-genre? (pic: Nintendo) It’s not interested in the Microsoft’s recent closure, as a reader is expecting a new series of Batman games. Separate peopleIt may be another rumour, that the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be out in the fall...
Xbox Developer Direct Round-up: Redfall release date and huge Hi-Fi Rush surprise
Microsoft updated Xbox gamers on what they can expect in 2023 during a special Developer Direct live stream where it also revealed a brand new game you can play right now!. The 45 minute-event from Xbox and Bethesda studios delivered the release date and a new PVP gameplay preview for Minecraft Legends, and the release date for Arcane Austin’s eagerly-awaited vampire shooter Redfall. It brought us up to speed on Forza Motorsport, and showcased a new trailer for Elder Scrolls Online expansion.
IGN
Microsoft Xbox Summons Sony PlayStation in Its Defense Against the FTC Lawsuit Targeting the Activision Blizzard Acquisition
Microsoft's attempts to acquire video game developer Activision Blizzard is filled with several roadblocks. With potential objections from regulators in the EU and United States, the Redmond-based tech giants have their work cut for them. And it also doesn't help that many of its rivals such as Sony PlayStation have tried their best to block this deal as well.
CNET
Liquid Metal Robots From Our Nightmares Could Also Save Lives
Scientists have created a tiny robotic system that can transition from solid to liquid form and back again, finally bringing a bit of classic sci-fi lore into reality. It's been 30 years since killer liquid metal robots entered our nightmares courtesy of 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. That movie's shape-shifting T-1000 robot could seemingly overcome any obstacle while turning parts of itself into weapons at will.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every game announced for PlayStation VR2’s launch window
The newest virtual reality unit is nearly here, with the release of the PlayStation VR2. The unit is PlayStation’s second venture into the virtual reality world and is set to release on Feb. 22, 2023. You might be a PlayStation fan and are ready to put down the hundreds of dollars needed for the device, but are wondering about the launch lineup. Or you might be waiting to see what games are going to be released, or updated to be compatible with it.
The CEO of the company behind AI chatbot ChatGPT says the worst-case scenario for artificial intelligence is 'lights out for all of us'
Experts warn OpenAI's ChatGPT could be abused to scam people or spread misinformation. CEO Sam Altman fears the worst case for AI is much bleaker.
Microsoft gearing up for huge Xbox games showcase this month – report
In terms of major first-party releases, 2022 was admittedly a poor show for Xbox gamers. However, that all changes this year and it sounds like Microsoft is ready to shout about it. According to a report on Monday, there’ll be a massive Xbox games showcase later this month with a...
Xbox becomes first 'carbon aware' console, but not everyone is happy: 'Woke brigade is after video games'
A recent announcement from Xbox declared that a new automatic update will help fans use less energy and change how their consoles function for the sake of the environment.
This Pokemon romhack is basically an all-new GBA RPG with modern combat and online features
Pokemon Crown is a medieval autobattler with online PvP
Irwin Naturals Signs LOI To Acquire Braxia Scientific Expanding Its Network Of Mental Health Clinics
Irwin Naturals Inc. IWINF IWIN (FRA:97X), has entered into a non-binding amended and restated letter of intent for a business combination with Braxia Scientific Corp.BRAXF BRAX (FWB:4960), a medical research company providing psychiatric, innovative ketamine and psilocybin treatments for mental health disorders. The LOI sets forth the material terms and conditions upon which Irwin will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Braxia.
iPhone 15 Pro Max might feature better performance than Pro
The iPhone 15 might be the first iPhone series where the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which may be called the iPhone 15 Ultra, will be much different from the Pro version. Apple’s iPhone Pro models have traditionally offered identical specs and experiences, with screen and battery sizes being the obvious differentiators.
nftplazas.com
Unlocking the Potential of Metaverse Advertising: An Interview with the CEO of Lunar Strategy
The Metaverse, or virtual blockchain worlds, is becoming an increasingly important space for marketing and advertising. In this article, we interview the CEO of Lunar Strategy, a Web3 marketing agency that specializes in Metaverse advertising. They discuss the potential of Metaverse advertising to reach a global audience, and their partnership with NFT Plazas to launch campaigns in the Decentraland Metaverse.
Meta Just Quietly Dropped Some Major Changes to Messenger
The instant chat feature will look different to most users starting on Jan. 23.
nftplazas.com
Doodles Set to Acquire the Golden Wolf Animation Studio
Doodles, a top Web3 brand, is working on acquiring the Golden Wolf animation studio as part of its Web3 ecosystem expansion plan. After the deal is completed, the studio will collaborate with Burnt Toast, the artist whose characters form the basis of Doodles NFTs. The goal is to create content based on an original narrative. Thus, boosting the development of Doodle characters, their stories, and creativity across the board.
Take a look at the Minecraft Legends online vs mode, which is playable on multiple platforms
A video of the Minecraft Legends PVP feature made its debut during tonight’s Xbox Developer Direct showcase. Which will be available at launch as a separate component different from the game’s campaign. In Minecraft Legends, PVP is a cross-platform affair between two teams of up to eight players. The objective of each team is to seize and destroy their opponent’s base while fortifying their own.
NME
Here’s how to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct
Xbox and Bethesda are set to host a Developer Direct livestream later today (January 25) – find out how to watch below. Confirmed earlier this month, the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct will “provide fans with an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months.”
Ex-Google Employee Documents the Day She Was Let Go Amid Mass Layoffs: 'A Really Bad Game of Russian Roulette'
The TikTok video showed a candid view into what nearly 12,000 Google employees experienced last Friday.
dotesports.com
A mysterious weapon pick-up animation for Bangalore is actually another clue for the next legend in Apex
Apex Legends Eclipse is entering its final two weeks, set to end on Feb. 13, 2023. With the onset of a new season, players and leakers get excited for the new content to come, including map changes, weapon balancing, and the introduction of a new legend. Playable character leaks have been common since season 13, with past details including early development kits of Newcastle, Vantage, Catalyst, and other legends that have not made it to the Apex Games.
Comments / 0