a-z-animals.com
Discover the Tallest Waterfall in North Carolina
Whitewater Falls, which drops 811 feet, is the tallest waterfall east of the Rockies. The Upper Falls, in the Nantahala National Forest, 60 miles outside of Asheville, drop 411 feet. It is located on the Whitewater River in Jackson County, North Carolina, near the Jocassee Gorge. You can enter South Carolina from a different point to reach the 400-foot Lower Falls.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In North Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. North Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in North Carolina.
nctripping.com
25+ Amazing Things to Do in Brevard, North Carolina (Waterfalls and More!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Brevard, North Carolina is nestled in the heart of Western NC and is an amazing mountain town. There are plenty of fun things to do in...
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why
For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
asheville.com
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
Written by Sally Kestin and Zane Meyer-Thornton, Asheville Watchdog. North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three...
avlwatchdog.org
Answer Man: Did Biltmore Estate lose water in the outage? Does it own a reservoir? Overlook Road widening project still a go?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: After the recent water outages in Asheville, it made me wonder about the Biltmore Estate. As far as I know, it didn’t lose water, which made me wonder if the estate has its own water system. Can you check? Does it use city water? Does it have its own water storage facility on site? I’ve heard that the Biltmore actually owns the Busbee reservoir up above Ray Kisiah Park. Is that correct?
thesmokies.com
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling
There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
WLOS.com
Construction to begin on 84-year-old NC-106 bridge in Macon County
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said construction will start Monday, Jan. 30, on an 84-year-old bridge on N.C 106 in Macon County. The bridge sits over Middle Creek, southwest of Scaly Mountain, less than two miles from the Georgia state line. NCDOT said the bridge will be replaced with...
Smoky Mountain News
Complaints mount against internet provider Zito Media
The front door of the office for Zito Media in Haywood County has a piece of paper taped to the inside that reads “closed until further notice … hopefully opening later today 11/4 or Monday 11/7.”. It’s now the end of January. The perpetually closed office isn’t...
hendersonville.com
Henderson County Expands Recycling Options for Residents With the Addition of Foam Polystyrene Collection
Henderson County is excited to start their Foam Polystyrene (PS) Collection Pilot Program. On special collection event days, typically the second Tuesday of each month, Henderson County residents can now recycle clean and empty foam packaging including; meat trays, cups, take-out containers and egg cartons, as well as transport packaging used to protect TVs, appliances, furniture and other valuables during shipping. Foam products should be prepared just like other recyclables, empty and clean items should be provided for recycling.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Trent Holbert, the former pastor at The Ridge Church in Black Mountain has been ordered to spend up to 14 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor. On Wednesday, Holbert took a plea deal to multiple lesser charges for grooming a 15-year-old girl. According to the victim’s family, Holbert used his title as pastor to manipulate the victim.
YAHOO!
In wake of Tyre Nichols' death, Asheville police increasing presence
ASHEVILLE - Anticipating possible "unrest," Asheville police are increasing their presence downtown on Jan. 27. "We are closely monitoring the events in Memphis and in light of the possibility of unrest downtown, the department will have extra officers throughout the central business district," Asheville police spokesperson Samantha Booth said in an email to the Citizen Times. "We want to ensure the safety of all and protect lives and property."
FOX Carolina
Asheville PD investigating after driver goes airborne, dies days later
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following a crash on Riverside Drive. Police said on Jan. 19, 18-year-old Kaydon Lucian Sellers was heading south on Riverside Drive around 7:30 p.m. when he went off the road at a high rate of speed. Sellars then lost control of the SUV while attempting to come back onto the road, became airborne and then hit a pole.
WYFF4.com
18-year-old in Asheville dies after SUV goes airborne, crashes into pole, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old has died after a crash in Asheville, according to police. Police said Kaydon Lucian Sellers, 18, was driving a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee south on Riverside Drive on Jan. 19 around 7:30 p.m. They said the SUV left the roadway at a high rate...
18-year-old dies days after crash in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old died Sunday days after a single-vehicle crash in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department said the driver was traveling south on Riverside Drive around 7:31 p.m. at a high rate of speed. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle, became airborne while attempting to return to the road […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report 1/20-1/26
(Press Release from Yancey County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Darryl Keith McFalls 57, Of David Park Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/21/23 And Charged With Felony PWIMSD SCH II Controlled Substance, Felony Larceny Of A Firearm And Felony Probation Violation And Received A $55,000.00 Bond.
Smoky Mountain Times
School officials contemplate state of Swain County Middle School
Swain County Board of Education participated in a walk-through of Swain County Middle School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to assess various maintenance issues at the aging school. For around an hour and a half, a group led by Swain County Schools Human Resources Officer/Facilities Manager Tommy Dills, walked the grounds and looked at buildings, some of which, like the school’s library, were built in the 1930s.
