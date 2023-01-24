Read full article on original website
thebig1063.com
Claiborne County man accused of carjacking, kidnapping, and zip tying victim while taking pictures
From WRIL - On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, A Tazewell Tennessee man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from a carjacking incident that took place in New Tazewell. Claiborne County Detective Rocky White, in charge of the investigation, states in one of many citations, that he determined through a victim's statements that 64-year-old Robert Lee Harris displayed a firearm claiming he would kill him, putting the victim in fear for his life. The victim also stated that Harris fired the gun into the ground close to him.
Sullivan Co. suspect charged with second gun murder
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the Sullivan County man accused of fatally shooting a woman on Jan. 18 and who allegedly led multiple police agencies on a pursuit, faces numerous counts, including first-degree murder, related to a killing later that night. A grand jury presentment dated Wednesday charges Britt with shooting Barry Countiss […]
993thex.com
South Carolina Woman Arrested For Assaulting Victim With Rock, Police Find Drug Paraphernalia
Johnson City Police arrest a South Carolina woman after she assaulted a victim with a rock, then authorities discover the woman with Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia. The arrest is the result of an investigation of an assault occurring at 123 East Springbook Drive. Police say Kristen J. Mahaffey of Fort Mill South Carolina assaulted a victim with a rock. Mahaffey was taken into custody and police then discovered she was carrying unlawful drug paraphernalia inside her purse. Mahaffey is being housed at the Washington County Tennessee Detention Center where she’s scheduled for arraignment in General Sessions Court.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport, Church Hill men arrested on drug trafficking charges
ABINGDON — Two men are facing a variety of drug trafficking charges after authorities seized more than 500 grams of cocaine and three pounds of marijuana in Washington County, Virginia, this week. According to a press release from the Washington County (Virginia) Sheriff’s Office, Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, Church Hill, 36,...
2 escaped inmates, including convicted murderer, found after multistate manhunt
ABINGDON, Va. — Two inmates, including a convicted murderer, who escaped from a Virginia jail have been apprehended in Tennessee, authorities said, more than 24 hours after announcing a fugitive manhunt. The inmates -- identified by the Washington County Virginia Sheriff's Office as Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville,...
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WDBJ7.com
Inmates on the loose after escaping Abingdon jail
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Two inmates are being hunted after they escaped jail in Abingdon Thursday. A $5,000 reward for each man is being offered for information leading to their capture. Around 2:45 p.m. January 26, 2023, the inmates escaped from the recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail...
Johnson City Press
Man killed in Thursday crash in Hampton
HAMPTON — A 31-year-old man was killed in a Thursday evening crash on U.S. Highway 19E near the intersection with Gap Creek Road. A passenger and a 1-year-old infant in a child-restraint seat were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where they were in stable condition.
THP: One dead following Wednesday night crash in Hampton
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports one person died following a crash in the 5600 block of Highway 19E in Hampton Wednesday night. A crash report from the THP states Mitchell Oliver, 33, was killed after the pickup truck he was driving reportedly ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected […]
Limestone, TN man charged after crash kills 5 in Wyoming
CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. (WJHL) – A Tennessee man is facing five aggravated homicide charges after police say he caused a fiery multi-car crash in Wyoming. According to a press release from the Carbon County, Wyoming prosecutor’s office, a man identified as Arthur Andrew Nelson of Limestone, Tennessee was traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate […]
Kingsport Times-News
Parents of Summer Wells say DCS has 'kidnapped our boys'
ROGERSVILLE — The parents of Summer Wells have raised concerns online about being kept from contact with their sons, who are in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services. Summer, who was 5 at the time, was reported missing on June 15, 2021. Her three older brothers...
harlanenterprise.net
Bledsoe traffic stop leads to DUI arrest
A woman is facing multiple charges including trafficking heroin and methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the substances following a traffic stop. Cameron Lillian Caldwell, 36, of Kettle Island, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputy. According to a news release, deputies executed a traffic...
The Tomahawk
Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence
Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Morristown woman recovering after losing unborn child in car crash
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown woman is learning how to walk again after a car accident took the life of her unborn child and almost her own life as well. The accident happened back in December but Brianna Campbell’s life has been forever changed. Campbell grew up in Morristown. “My mamaw and papa raised […]
wjhl.com
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Diners at the region’s first "food hall" set to open in late 2024 may not notice the massive wooden roof trusses spanning the massive downtown Johnson City building and capable of bearing 25,000 pounds of load. Lawmakers want to regulate Delta 8 products.
Pal’s opens new Kingsport location
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Pal’s Sudden Service began welcoming customers at a new location in Kingsport on Thursday. It’s the seventh Pal’s to open in the Model City, where it all began in 1956 on Revere Street. The local-favorite fast food chain says its newest location is at 1345 South John B. Dennis Highway. This new […]
Dispatch: Hwy 19E back open after crash
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County dispatch says U.S. Highway 19E has reopened after a crash Wednesday night. A crash on Highway 19E just past Gap Creek Road near Hampton caused both directions of the highway to be closed. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the crash. News Channel 11 […]
The Tomahawk
Johnson County judge, investigated after alleged incident with county employee
An investigation has opened into Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry L. Stout after he reportedly “self-reported an incident involving court staff” in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023. Stout serves as the county’s General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge. A week after the “incident” came...
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
