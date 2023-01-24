Read full article on original website
Mayor to take Allentown State of the City address on the road
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mayor Matt Tuerk delivered his annual State of the City address Thursday during a gathering of business leaders. He'll present it twice more next week in forums open to the public and free of charge. Mayor Matt Tuerk is starting his second year as mayor. He delivered...
What is Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk's vision for city?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk is an accomplished marathon runner. He's participated in 17, in all. As he spoke from the podium before a sold-out luncheon at the Allentown State of the City event at Renaissance Allentown Hotel on Thursday afternoon, Turek, 47, a married father of two, reflected on his administration’s many accomplishments from the previous year.
Neighbors issue worries over manufacturing site in Palmer Township
PALMER TWP., Pa. — Township supervisors rejected plans for a manufacturing facility to be built in the growing northern end of the township. After a two-hour hearing Tuesday night, supervisors unanimously opposed a proposal by Greystone Capital Inc. for a 185,000-square-foot manufacturing center at the southeast corner of Van Buren and Newlins Mill roads.
Search continues for missing Lehigh University student
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The search continues for a Lehigh University student reported missing nearly a week ago, and authorities are asking for the public's help to find him. Daniel Lee, a second-year student at Lehigh,has been missing from the school since Jan. 20, university officials have said. Lehigh Provost...
Miller-Keystone Blood Center launches campaign to recruit more Hispanic blood donors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Miller-Keystone Blood Center has launched a campaign to get more Hispanic people to donate blood. The diversity initiative comes with a $120,000 boost from the Highmark Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based private, charitable organization dedicated to public health and human service initiatives. The funding will come with a...
UPDATE: Fulton Bank closing South Side Easton branch, with no plans to relocate
EASTON, Pa. - The only bank on the city's South Side is shutting down, officials said Wednesday. Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Fulton Bank at 280 Line St. will close. A corporate spokesperson for the bank said the shutdown will occur near the end of April. Fulton Bank has two...
Allentown School Board approves new social studies curriculum
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School Board approved the new 2023-2024 Program of Studies on Thursday night, which includes changes to math, literacy, science and social studies curriculum. The vote was 9-0. The Allentown School Board approved a new curriculum for social studies that teaches history thematically. Board member Phoebe...
State audit says Bethlehem schools used budget tactics to raise taxes
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s auditor general released an audit Wednesday that questioned 12 school districts’ raising of property taxes, including the Bethlehem Area School District. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor said that while the school district was in compliance with the law, he accused the board of misleading...
Smarter than the average bear: Live cam spies on mama bear, cubs under Pa. homeowner's deck
PIKE COUNTY, Pa. — There’s a new addition to Pennsylvania’s live cam network covering its expansive animal kingdom, and we can bear-ly contain our excitement. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is keeping tabs on a mother bear and her cubs nestled under a deck in Pike County, and is offering an up-close look at the sow and her offspring 24/7.
5 Things to Know Today: Big sportsball weekend ahead
Happy almost weekend! Looks like we might be in for some ok weather. And I hear there's a sportsball thingy going on around 3 p.m. Sunday. Appropriate wishes to all who observe. 1. Today should be partly sunny with a high around 38 degrees. The National Weather Service at Mt....
Visual impairment center clients look to give back with new Lions Club charter
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A center for the visually impaired in Allentown has now set its sights on helping others. On Thursday, it chartered a new Lions Club chapter. Clients and staff from the Sights for Hope center for people with visual impairments have now officially formed the LV Sights for Hope Lions Club, a new branch of the service organization with almost all of its members visually impaired.
Owners of Hawk Music are not playing a happy tune
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — For the co-owners of the Hawk Music store, Feb. 19 will, in some way, be the day their music died. After 50 years selling instruments and teaching music lessons at the Westgate Mall on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem, the family-owned institution must vacate its location by that date.
Half of one of country music's biggest duos to headline Allentown Fair grandstand
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Half of one of the biggest country music duos will play a headline show at The Great Allentown Fair's grandstand in August, it was announced Wednesday. Tyler Hubbard, who with partner Brian Kelly as Florida Georgia Line had more than 20 No. 1 hits, will perform on Aug. 31.
Hip-hop artist Nelly to headline Allentown Fair grandstand
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum hip-hop artist Nelly will play a headline show at The Great Allentown Fair's grandstand in September, it was announced Friday. Nelly, best know for his hits "Hot in Herre" and "Dilemma" (with Kelly Rowland) will perform on Sept. 1. Rapper Chingy, whose 2003...
