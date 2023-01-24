ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A center for the visually impaired in Allentown has now set its sights on helping others. On Thursday, it chartered a new Lions Club chapter. Clients and staff from the Sights for Hope center for people with visual impairments have now officially formed the LV Sights for Hope Lions Club, a new branch of the service organization with almost all of its members visually impaired.

