River North hit-and-run victim was 7 months pregnant, baby now fighting for life

By Eric Horng via
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

A Joliet family is pleading for justice and answers after four of them were struck, and one of them critically injured, in a River North hit-and-run over the weekend.

Silvia Gil, her fiance Jorge, her brother Angel and his girlfriend Zayra were standing on the corner of Ontario and Wabash as they walked to dinner Saturday night, when Chicago police say a dark-colored Chevy sedan struck a silver Toyota Prius. The Chevy then careened into the two couples, leaving all four with serious injuries.

"My brother was, he got dragged a little bit with the car, and then my sister and her fiancé got thrown as well," said Crystal Gil, sister of victims.

Silvia was seven months pregnant and critically injured.

"How could you leave a pregnant woman on the floor? You know, I understand you're scared because of what happened, but a pregnant woman. She's obviously pregnant," Crystal said.

She underwent an emergency C-section, and her baby boy, born weeks premature, is now fighting for his life.

"All we could do is just pray for him," said his aunt. "It's a tragic way to come into this world. Nobody wants to come into this world in a horrible situation like that."

A man and a woman in the Prius were also taken to hospitals for serious injuries.

Chicago police said three people in the sedan ran from the scene.

"Have a heart. Just turn yourself in, at least for the sake of the baby," Crystal Gil said.

Injuries to the victims range from broken bones to serious head and internal injuries, but Silvia in particular has a long road to recovery. Her sister said she may need spinal surgery.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.

Comments / 15

Rev. R Lei1969
3d ago

Praying for the 2 families(prius couple & the 4(now 5) from Joliet. The driver should of stopped. Now he faces worse charges for fleeing the scene. I hope they catch him. What would make a person run to begin with? Coward.

Reply
10
Claudia Whaley
3d ago

these cowards will not turn themselves in...Prayers for the Baby boy and the family...

Reply
12
Patrisia Owens
3d ago

Too many people driving too fast as though they're programmed out here I see it every day.

Reply
9
 

ABC 7 Chicago

