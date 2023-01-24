ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cards land JUCO guard Koron Davis; aim to end skid at Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne has taken a step to address the Cardinals' lack of talent and depth at guard, but the help won't arrive until next season. According to ON3.com, high-scoring 6-foot-7 JUCO Koron Davis from Gary, Ind. committed to U of L Thursday for...
Okorafor makes solid debut, but inept Cards still fall to Irish

The newest member of Louisville's basketball team made a surprising appearance. Otherwise it was business as usual for the Cardinals (2-19, 0-10) against Notre Dame Saturday afternoon, and after 21 games no further explanation is necessary,. Yes, a habitual low-energy effort by U of L most of the day resulted...
Yolanda Bejarano elected Arizona Democratic Party chair

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats intent on retaking the statehouse for the first time in decades elected longtime union organizer Yolanda Bejarano as their next party chair Saturday in one of the most competitive races for the post in recent history. Bejarano's victory is a blow to Gov. Katie...
Gas prices shoot up in NJ, around nation amid mild weather

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices shot up in New Jersey and around the country at large amid increased demand during unusually mild weather and a slight increase in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday...
Ski Report

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 5:47a packed powder machine groomed 60 - 88 base 54 of 55 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park — Wed 2:08p packed powder machine groomed 72 - 76 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
