To commence their next road swing of the season, the Bruins will take on a rematch of their first competitor this season. After back-to-back sweeps, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) will face Cal State Northridge (4-3) at the Matadome on Friday before traveling to Virginia to take on George Mason (0-4) on Tuesday. In what will be the first of four straight away games for the blue and gold, recent history lies between UCLA and CSUN.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO