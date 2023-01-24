ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s tennis kicks off dual-match play with a home sweep over LMU

Maybe last year was an anomaly after all. No. 18 UCLA women’s tennis (1-0) swept Loyola Marymount (0-3) by a tally of 7-0 on Wednesday to open up dual-match play at home. After allowing just six points to the Lions across 19 matchups dating back to 2000, the Bruins were handed their first defeat in the history between the two schools last season.
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s volleyball to kick off road trip with rematch against CSUN

To commence their next road swing of the season, the Bruins will take on a rematch of their first competitor this season. After back-to-back sweeps, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) will face Cal State Northridge (4-3) at the Matadome on Friday before traveling to Virginia to take on George Mason (0-4) on Tuesday. In what will be the first of four straight away games for the blue and gold, recent history lies between UCLA and CSUN.
dailybruin.com

Pauley Pavilion to host high school basketball game with star players, viewers

It’ll be a star-studded affair at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night. But it won’t be the Bruins battling on the hardwood. Notre Dame High School will take on Sierra Canyon High School in a boys basketball game Friday night on UCLA’s campus. The game was supposed to be played at Notre Dame’s home gym, but was moved to the 13,000-plus seat stadium given the expected attendance.
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s basketball looks to beat USC to break Galen Center losing streak

For the first time in more than two months, the Bruins are heading into their next game coming off a loss. On Saturday, UCLA stumbled through its worst offensive performance of the year – setting season lows in scoring and efficiency with 52 points on 31.3% shooting – as its 14-game win streak came to an end against Arizona.
dailybruin.com

Q&A: Daily Trojan Sports editor discusses men’s basketball crosstown rivalry rematch

This post was updated Jan. 24 at 10:50 p.m. No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will make the short journey to the Galen Center on Thursday evening to take on USC (14-6, 6-3) after the Bruins took the first matchup between the two teams earlier in January. Prior to this season’s second edition of the crosstown rivalry, Daily Bruin Sports Editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon sat down with Daily Trojan Sports Editor Stefano Fendrich to discuss the matchup.
dailybruin.com

UCLA Lab School faculty demand fair bargaining, labor practices in walkout

UCLA Lab School faculty held a walkout on Wednesday, demanding fair bargaining practices from the school’s leadership and the University of California. UCLA’s Lab School is a pre-K through sixth institution that functions under UCLA. The school educates children ages 4 to 12 and serves as a place for innovation in approaches to teaching, learning and child development, according to their website.
