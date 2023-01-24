Read full article on original website
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s tennis kicks off dual-match play with a home sweep over LMU
Maybe last year was an anomaly after all. No. 18 UCLA women’s tennis (1-0) swept Loyola Marymount (0-3) by a tally of 7-0 on Wednesday to open up dual-match play at home. After allowing just six points to the Lions across 19 matchups dating back to 2000, the Bruins were handed their first defeat in the history between the two schools last season.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s volleyball to kick off road trip with rematch against CSUN
To commence their next road swing of the season, the Bruins will take on a rematch of their first competitor this season. After back-to-back sweeps, No. 2 UCLA men’s volleyball (6-0) will face Cal State Northridge (4-3) at the Matadome on Friday before traveling to Virginia to take on George Mason (0-4) on Tuesday. In what will be the first of four straight away games for the blue and gold, recent history lies between UCLA and CSUN.
dailybruin.com
How the stars need to align for UCLA gymnastics to keep shining in the 2023 season
No. 6 UCLA gymnastics has had a hot start to the year three meets into the 2023 season, but the Bruins have a long road to nationals ahead. Daily Bruin Sports’ gymnastics beat takes a look at what needs to go right for UCLA the rest of the way for the blue and gold to be a national title contender.
dailybruin.com
Pauley Pavilion to host high school basketball game with star players, viewers
It’ll be a star-studded affair at Pauley Pavilion on Friday night. But it won’t be the Bruins battling on the hardwood. Notre Dame High School will take on Sierra Canyon High School in a boys basketball game Friday night on UCLA’s campus. The game was supposed to be played at Notre Dame’s home gym, but was moved to the 13,000-plus seat stadium given the expected attendance.
dailybruin.com
UCLA men’s basketball looks to beat USC to break Galen Center losing streak
For the first time in more than two months, the Bruins are heading into their next game coming off a loss. On Saturday, UCLA stumbled through its worst offensive performance of the year – setting season lows in scoring and efficiency with 52 points on 31.3% shooting – as its 14-game win streak came to an end against Arizona.
dailybruin.com
Defying gravity: UCLA gymnastics’ Margzetta Frazier hits 100th routine without fall
Low bar to high bar and back and forth again. Check one in the hit routine column for Margzetta Frazier. A punch off the springboard, a full twist in the air and right back down to earth. Check two. Two hit routines for the redshirt senior, just like clockwork. It...
dailybruin.com
UCLA track and field wins close contests against rival USC at MLK Invitational
The Bruins’ crosstown rivalry moved to New Mexico for the weekend. UCLA track and field won five events while competing in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. The Bruins beat the Trojans in several closely contested events and were neck and neck throughout the weekend.
dailybruin.com
Billy Martin marks Bruin milestone with 40th year of legendary coaching career
Billy Martin long resisted the idea of coaching. The thought of spending his days in an office was unappealing in and of itself. “I’m not a coat-and-tie guy, never have been,” Martin said. Even when his playing days came to a close, those thoughts remained unchanged. It took...
dailybruin.com
Q&A: Daily Trojan Sports editor discusses men’s basketball crosstown rivalry rematch
This post was updated Jan. 24 at 10:50 p.m. No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) will make the short journey to the Galen Center on Thursday evening to take on USC (14-6, 6-3) after the Bruins took the first matchup between the two teams earlier in January. Prior to this season’s second edition of the crosstown rivalry, Daily Bruin Sports Editor Sam Settleman and senior staff writer Jon Christon sat down with Daily Trojan Sports Editor Stefano Fendrich to discuss the matchup.
dailybruin.com
UCLA gymnastics cultivates connections, resilience ahead of 1st home meet
Three meets into the season, the Bruins have yet to compete on their home floor. But while they’ve been deprived of their home fans, they’ve also had a chance to bond on the road. After arriving in Seattle, No. 6 UCLA gymnastics made its way over to tourist...
dailybruin.com
UCLA Lab School faculty demand fair bargaining, labor practices in walkout
UCLA Lab School faculty held a walkout on Wednesday, demanding fair bargaining practices from the school’s leadership and the University of California. UCLA’s Lab School is a pre-K through sixth institution that functions under UCLA. The school educates children ages 4 to 12 and serves as a place for innovation in approaches to teaching, learning and child development, according to their website.
