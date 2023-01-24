ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WBKR

Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This Iconic Kentucky Restaurant Famously Known For Epic Salad Bar & Strong Mints

There's a Kentucky restaurant that serves delicious food but it is ironically known for its soup and salad bar and some curiously strong English mints. Briarpatch Restaurant has been in business for a very long time in Owensboro. It is a staple of our small community. It says a lot about a place where you can keep your doors open for half a century. The restaurant has had three sets of owners over the years but the food has stayed the very same. There is a deep-rooted history of continuing the tradition of excellence.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Jasper Strassenfest committee announces 2023 festival theme

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jasper Strassenfest committee has announced the theme for the 45th annual Jasper Strassenfest. According to a press release, this year’s theme will be “Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns.”. They also announced that the current members of the ROJAC (Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition)...
JASPER, IN
WBKR

The Delicious 2023 Menu for the Angels for Ashley St. Jude Cookout in Owensboro

The 2023 WBKR/Window World St. Jude Radiothon is exactly one week away. It will take place from 6am to 7pm on Thursday, February 2nd and Friday, February 3rd. During the Radiothon, we'll be sharing inspirational stories of hope from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis and encouraging you to join the life-saving mission by become a St. Jude Partner-in-Hope for just $19 a month.
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
WBKR

Best Tasting Steaks in Owensboro Kentucky Based on Your Votes

Let the great steak debate begin! What restaurant has the most flavor-packed steak in Owensboro? After over 400 recommendations were shared, these are your top picks. Do you agree or disagree with the results?. To say that I love a good steak is an understatement. I consider myself a steak...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

‘Where to Find Red Pandas in Southern IN’ Has Been Searched A LOT – Well, Here’s the Answer

So, every year, we consult our magic 8 ball called "the internet" about things that people have been searching for in the area. We want to make sure that you have all the information you need right at your fingertips. One of the things that people searched for A LOT in 2022 was "Where to Find Red Pandas in the Southern IN area." My guess is that they watched Turning Red and had to see some cuteness for themselves.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro needs actors; auditions for classic American drama

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro needs actors! They are having AUDITIONS for a play February 5th and 6th. The classic American drama, COME BACK, LITTLE SHEBA has roles for men and women, young and middle aged. AUDITIONS will be Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:00 pm, and Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:00 pm. They will be at THE EMPRESS THEATER, 418 Frederica.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sewer work could slow traffic around Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In the coming days, road work could impact your daily commute through Owensboro. Officials announced starting January 30, various streets across the city will have lanes restricted or shifted to keep traffic moving. This will be done as a contractor begins sewer work on the busy streets. The following streets will […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

House catches fire on Evansville’s west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in 2800 block of Hillcrest Terrace. That’s on the west side near Reitz. Dispatchers say the fire broke out around 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire started in the kitchen, and there is heavy damage. They...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

LIVE: Henderson making ‘major’ economic announcement

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson Economic Development say they will be making an announcement Thursday. They are calling it a major announcement, and the Team Kentucky logo is on the release. It’s happening at the Gallery on North Water Street at 11:30 a.m. We’ll share the announcement...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Humane Society of Henderson County dealing with overcrowding issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Humane Society of Henderson County needs help from the community. Staff members with the Humane Society say their kennels are almost full, which leads to difficulty cleaning up after, feeding and overall care of the animals. They have asked if the community could donate cleaning supplies, cat litter or Purina dog or cat chow.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

