wbontv.com
Bicyclist dead after collision with semi in Nicholasville
One person is now confirmed dead in a Tuesday morning collision involving a semi and a bicyclist. The Nicholasville Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the collision on US 27- Nicholasville Bypass between Shun Pike and Edgewood Drive. The northbound travel lanes remain closed this morning as motorists...
linknky.com
Semitruck trailer wedged underneath railroad tunnel in Pendleton County town
A semitruck’s trailer top was peeled off while trying to travel through a railroad tunnel Tuesday. The incident happened in the Pendleton County town of Butler. The road was blocked for hours with officials eventually clearing the impasse, confirmed Mayor Mason Taylor. Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Pendleton...
fox56news.com
Overturned mobile home closes down section of I-64 in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A blockage is in effect for I-64 westbound beginning at 3 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the blockage is due to an incident involving an overturned mobile home at mile marker 72. A second wrecker is arriving on the scene to remove...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed two teens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Zachary Smith has been sentenced in connection with a crash that took the lives of two teenagers in Lexington. Back in November, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal, just one week before he was scheduled to stand trial.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of an armed robbery in the 1200 block of Trevor Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigating woman found dead on Trade Center Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead on Trade Center Drive Monday morning. According to police, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Trade Center Drive for an “unresponsive” woman. Once there, police said the woman was pronounced dead by the coroner.
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief
The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
Former Kentucky state trooper sentenced to 8 months in fraud case
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A former Kentucky State Police lieutenant colonel has been sentenced to eight months in prison for taking ammunition and weapons from the state armory over several years. Michael Crawford, 58, was sentenced in federal court Wednesday on one count of defrauding the government. Prosecutors said Crawford...
WKYT 27
Man facing murder charge after Kentucky shooting
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge in Nicholas County. Kentucky State Police says they were notified Sunday night about a shooting on Cassidy Creek Road. KSP says Frisco Johnson was taken to Bourbon Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police say Dalton...
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
WKYT 27
Rare plants stolen from Lexington plant nursery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington plant nursery was burglarized over the weekend. The thief got away with thousands of dollars worth of plants. Jennifer Wilson, the owner of Wilson Nurseries and Plant Co., says whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing. “you would have to know the...
953wiki.com
Rural traffic stop yields over 100 grams of Narcotics
Deputy Logan Gray conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of County Road 366 North and 1550 West in Deputy on January 21, 2023, for disregarding a stop sign. Upon initial contact, Deputy Gray observed the strong odor of raw marijuana. Both occupants were detained and a search of the...
fox56news.com
What happened to the Richmond homeless encampment off exit 90?
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – Richmond residents are noticing differences as they’re coming on Exit 90, off Interstate 75. The difference, a homeless encampment that has been there for some time is gone. Where Exit 90A circles onto Lexington Road, Richmond residents are used to seeing pitched tents...
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating alleged hate crime outside LGBTQ bar
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Nov. 25 incident outside The Bar Complex on Main Street as a hate crime. The victims in this case had just left the LGBTQ business and were headed to their car when three men started shouting at them. One walked away, but the other two became aggressive. That’s when one of the victims began recording on his cell phone. On the recording, you can hear one of the young men yell “Like I said, if you ain’t got no gun, you can’t (expletive) with me.”
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
fox56news.com
Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
Wave 3
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
AOL Corp
Lexington man accused of repeatedly kicking pregnant woman, leading to fetal homicide
A Lexington man facing a fetal homicide charge allegedly kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach three times during a physical argument, according to court documents. Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas, 24, is charged with first-degree fetal homicide, first-degree strangulation and second-degree assault — domestic violence, Lexington police previously said in a news release. Police said they were called to a local hospital that was treating a domestic violence victim Friday morning.
linknky.com
Couple wins $1 million on scratch-off from Alexandria gas station
Those who drive through Alexandria are familiar with the double Speedway locations on Alexandria Pike, but one of the gas stations proved to be luckier than the other this week. Truck driver Michael Allen was traveling through the area on Wednesday and decided to stop at the Speedway location, at...
