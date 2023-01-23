DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man, nicknamed 'Dumbout', was arrest after police say be became aggressive with officers and had fentanyl in his car. The Daytona Beach Police Department said on Tuesday night, the Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested Deandre Sanders, 22. after he was found with 81 grams of fentanyl in his vehicle when he was pulled over by police.

