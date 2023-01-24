Read full article on original website
A hilarious toddler hypes up an entire restaurant. It will restore your faith in humanity.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 28, 2022. It has since been updated. At a crowded restaurant filled with adults, the last thing you probably want to see is a loud and grumpy baby on the verge of a tantrum. Well, a loud and happy baby is a different story altogether, it appears. In a video that has gone viral since it was first posted to Facebook, a baby can be seen hyping up an entire restaurant by raising his arms up high. Of course, when an adorable baby instructs you to be happy, that is exactly what you do! In the video, as everyone plays along with the little one, they cannot help but laugh too, Good Morning America reports.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Watch this: Baby reacts with joy when he's given a doll resembling his deployed dad
Six-month-old Nathan is thrilled when his mother, Deanna Briscoe, gives him a doll that has his deployed father, Sergeant Chase Briscoe, printed on it
OMG! Mother Gives Birth To A 16lb Baby Measuring 2ft Long In Brazil!
Baby is Huge! What was the mom eating! Cleidiane Santos dos Santos gave birth to her son Angerson by C-section, the baby was 16 pounds ouch!. Both mother and child are doing good. I bet she glad that big baby is out of her! Doctors said his size was likely related to his mother's diabetes condition. Read more dailymail.
I went to McDonald’s drive-thru for lunch — but left with bags of cash instead
One man’s trip to McDonald’s made no cents. TikTok user Josiah Vargas, who goes by the username @dookiedoeboy, has claimed that when he swung by his local McDonald’s drive-thru to grab a quick bite to eat, he was handed a bag full of cash in addition to his requested sausage McMuffin. The video, which has climbed to more than 891,000 views and topped 205,000 likes, showed Vargas opening his to-go bag and apparently finding wads of money inside. “What’s in this bag? Their f–king deposits,” Vargas said in the TikTok video as he revealed Ziploc bags full of bills. “Just a couple thousand dollars...
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
A woman who worked for Google for almost a decade says she was in the hospital bed holding her hours-old newborn when she learned she was part of the 'golden12K' of laid-off Googlers
The woman, who works in the product, sales and strategy ops, has not yet heard from Google about the status of her maternity leave benefits.
Woman Spots Her Late Husband In Restaurant Ad Nine Years After He Died
A woman has social media begging for more information after commenting on a new video posted on Facebook by a restaurant in the UK. Spice Cottage posted the video showing tables full of people enjoying their meals, but a woman named Lucy Watson asked when the video was taken, because “My late husband and his son are on the first shot and he died in 2014??”
McDonald's Employee Caught on Camera Removing Ice from Drink with Bare Hands, Sparks Controversy on Social Media
Fast food workers have to deal with a lot of unscrupulous characters on a day to day basis and for this employee this was the case. A video posted onto TikTok on September 26th 2022 went viral after a woman can be seen shouting at a McDonald’s employee to remove ice from her drink. However, it’s what the employee does that shocked the internet.
Baby Monkey cries when Separated from Human Mommy, Video goes Viral
The bond between mothers and their babies has always baffled us. And it isn’t necessary that a mother births the baby for the selfless love to develop. Many videos of little, happy families where mothers took in babies from different species act as proof. Even arch enemies cats and mice, and dogs and cats, live as mother-children affectionately.
50 Things Basically Every Single American Believes Are Completely Normal But Are Actually Very, Very, Very Strange
Points were made, folks. Points were made.
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
Hilarious moment indignant toddler confronts mother over lack of ‘fresh’ milk
A mother captured the hilarious moment her indignant toddler confronted her over the freshness of the milk she was given.The unimpressed three-year-old can be seen with her hands on hips challenging her mother over the quality of her drink in this clip.“I’m not happy now,” little Waliya Mehdi says, before engaging in a heated debate with 32-year-old Fatima.Despite knowing that the milk was, indeed, fresh, Fatima brings the standoff to an end by suggesting she pours it again in front of the toddler.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Parents share story as twin sisters born in different years despite delivery minutes apartCheeky toddler splashes water around as priest tries to baptise herBritish Airways unveils new jumpsuit uniform designed by tailor Ozwald Boateng
My chubby newborn outgrew her clothes — before we even left the hospital
Whoa, baby! A TikToker says she was unable to take her newborn daughter home in any of the clothes she had packed for the hospital because she was too chubby. Beth Woods, who goes by the username @bethw961 on TikTok, revealed the mortifying mishap in a viral video that has delivered more than 355,000 views. In the 12-second clip, Woods wears a pair of black sunglasses as she smirks at the camera with dramatic music playing in the background, writing, “Me packing size 1 nappies and newborn clothes in my hospital bag.” She then shows her full-sized newborn, sharing, “My chunk going straight...
After Being Told to Pay for Everyone’s Meal, Woman Silently Leaves Restaurant
A recent incident has sparked debate on whether a woman was in the wrong for silently getting up and walking out of a New Year's Eve dinner after being told to pay for everyone at the table, including her in-laws.
Puppy Instantly Tries to Befriend Toddler and It's Just So Pure
There's nothing like the friendship that develops between dogs and children when they grow up together. Dogs teach kids responsibility, how to be gentle with living creatures, and empathy. Plus, when they meet each other it's just too incredibly adorable. TikTok account holder @Katelynfletcher posted the following precious video. Oh...
