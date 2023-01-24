ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

golaurens.com

SLED charges two in case involving abuse of a vulnerable adult at Whitten Center

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested two employees of Whitten Center on Wednesday in a case involving abuse of a vulnerable adult. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Lasheba Tijaundra Turner, 31, of Laurens, was charged with Failure to Report Abuse, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.
NEWBERRY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

LPD, SLED makes pair of drug arrests in Laurens

Two men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by the Laurens Police Department on Friday. The LPD and S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) SWAT teams executed search warrants at two residences on Holmes Street. Kurt Thompson, 35, and Kenyatti Abney, 22, were arrested and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home

Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter: more arrests in Hart Co drug raids, homicide probe in Gainesville

The Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell is reporting the arrests of four more suspects stemming from last week’s raids on two homes in Hart County: that brings to six the number of people charged with trafficking marijuana in Hart County. Drug agents say they found forty pounds of pot, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and a car valued at more than $100 thousand.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Seven arrested in Hart County drug bust

Seven people were arrested, with five of them facing drug and gang-related charges, after recent police operations in Hart County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests in a release Monday evening, saying the operation was the result of an investigation into alleged gang activity. Authorities first arrested five...
WFAE

South Carolina police chief arrested on misconduct charges

GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of the South Carolina town of Great Falls has been suspended following his arrest on misconduct charges, authorities said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson on Friday on a charge of misconduct in office, the agency said in a statement.
GREAT FALLS, SC

