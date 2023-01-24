Read full article on original website
SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of an incident Thursday afternoon in Laurens County.
golaurens.com
SLED charges two in case involving abuse of a vulnerable adult at Whitten Center
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested two employees of Whitten Center on Wednesday in a case involving abuse of a vulnerable adult. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Lasheba Tijaundra Turner, 31, of Laurens, was charged with Failure to Report Abuse, Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.
1 dead, 1 wanted following shooting in Laurens Co.
A man is dead and another man is wanted following a shooting Tuesday night in Gray Court.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
LPD, SLED makes pair of drug arrests in Laurens
Two men were arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges by the Laurens Police Department on Friday. The LPD and S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) SWAT teams executed search warrants at two residences on Holmes Street. Kurt Thompson, 35, and Kenyatti Abney, 22, were arrested and booked into the Laurens County Detention Center.
WYFF4.com
Dozens of law enforcement near Laurens County home, video shows
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — 4 p.m. UPDATE: Some law enforcement vehicles have started to clear the area, but no official information has been released. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at a home in Laurens County, South Carolina. Sky 4 flew over the area of Durbin Church Road and...
Upstate man sentenced to 34 years for crushing officer with vehicle
An Upstate man was sentenced to over 34 years in federal prison for crushing an officer with a vehicle.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Police Department concerned with number of guns stolen from unlocked vehicles
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg released its crime report for 2022, and one of the key takeaways was the number of firearms stolen from unlocked vehicles. Of the 78 vehicle break-ins where firearms were stolen in Spartanburg in 2022, 63 were from unlocked vehicles. The trend goes beyond Spartanburg as well. 179 firearms were stolen from vehicles in Greenville County. A total of 164 of those thefts, or 92 percent, came from unlocked vehicles.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
Greer man sentenced to nearly 18 years in prison for gun, drug offenses
A Greer man has been sentenced to seventeen and a half years in prison on Wednesday in Spartanburg.
Upstate man sentenced after armed store robbery
A Greenville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for an armed robbery at the Southern Pride Gas Station located on Nazareth Church Road in the Startex community of Spartanburg County in October of 2021.
FOX Carolina
SLED, deputies surround Laurens County home
Today we got our first glance at how Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney -- Dick Harpootlian will handle witnesses. One person is in custody after dozens of law enforcement officers from two upstate counties swarmed a Laurens County property. Questions surround water at Moselle crime scene, preservation of evidence. Updated: 2...
NE Ga police blotter: more arrests in Hart Co drug raids, homicide probe in Gainesville
The Sheriff’s Office in Hartwell is reporting the arrests of four more suspects stemming from last week’s raids on two homes in Hart County: that brings to six the number of people charged with trafficking marijuana in Hart County. Drug agents say they found forty pounds of pot, thousands of dollars in cash, firearms, and a car valued at more than $100 thousand.
Greenville campaign consultant pleads guilty in court
A local campaign consultant pleaded guilty in court to forgery and breach of trust.
accesswdun.com
Seven arrested in Hart County drug bust
Seven people were arrested, with five of them facing drug and gang-related charges, after recent police operations in Hart County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrests in a release Monday evening, saying the operation was the result of an investigation into alleged gang activity. Authorities first arrested five...
WIS-TV
Three juveniles charged in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles have been charged after a home was struck by gunfire reports the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 6:30 p.m. on January 2, a group of juveniles were on foot near the intersection of Columbia Road and 2nd Street in The Winnsboro area.
FOX Carolina
Deputies say ‘no credible threat’ after students received ‘threatening’ message
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat after a threatening message was air dropped to multiple students on Tuesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a message mentioning a threat was air dropped at about 10 a.m. to multiple students at...
South Carolina police chief arrested on misconduct charges
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — The police chief of the South Carolina town of Great Falls has been suspended following his arrest on misconduct charges, authorities said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson on Friday on a charge of misconduct in office, the agency said in a statement.
2 arrested following traffic stop in Rutherford Co.
Two men were arrested following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in Rutherford County.
More arrests made in fatal Upstate apartment shooting case
Four more people are facing trial for the Christmas week shooting at a Greenwood apartment complex that killed one man, wounded a woman and claimed the life of her unborn baby.
