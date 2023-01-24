ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

The Independent

Capitol rioter who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk regrets ‘crass’ note he left for former House Speaker

The man who propped his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk as a mob stormed the halls of Congress has testified in his own defense after facing eight counts, including felony charges, tied to his widely photographed role in the Capitol riots.Richard “Bigo” Barnett – whose defence attorneys compared him to “everyone’s crazy redneck uncle from out of town” – admitted to the jury on 19 January that he “probably shouldn’t have put my feet on the desk”.He also left a note for then-House Speaker Pelosi, who was huddled with lawmakers during the attack on the US Capitol on 6...
New York Post

Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul dined at NYC’s Balthazar before Broadway show

Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul were spotted dining out at Balthazar. The pair, both 82, were recently photographed at the Manhattan hotspot, with owner Keith McNally posting the snap of the power couple posing alongside maître d’ Zouheir Louhaichy to his Instagram. Comments on the pic, which showed Paul Pelosi in hat, ranged from fawning to snarky. “Who picked up the check? Oh forget it… I already know…it was us,” wrote someone with the handle “world famous realtor.” But another user named Alicebgood chided the haters and praised Nancy. “Wonderful she gets to enjoy her own time after working decades for...
The Veracity Report - New York Edition

Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to Daughter

The New York Times reports that former House Speaker Pelosi has called upon the Catholic Church to purge the evil from her elegant SF home. According to recent reports from various members of Congress and her daughter Alexandra during a candid interview with The New York Times, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi summoned priests over the last Thanksgiving weekend, to rid the San Francisco home she shares with her husband Paul, of evil spirits - this after a man allegedly attacked her hubby inside with a hammer.
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
The Independent

Pope Francis says ‘homosexuality is not a crime’ and calls anti-LGBT+ laws ‘unjust’

Pope Francis called on Catholic bishops to welcome LGBT+ people into the church, referring to laws criminalising homosexuality as “unjust” and marking a shift in Vatican’s attitude toward gay rights in recent years. The head of the Catholic Church said there should be a distinction between a crime and sin. “Being homosexual is not a crime,” he told the Associated Press in an interview. “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin.”“Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime. “It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another,” he added. Catholic teachings regarding...

