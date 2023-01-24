Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Capitol rioter who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk regrets ‘crass’ note he left for former House Speaker
The man who propped his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk as a mob stormed the halls of Congress has testified in his own defense after facing eight counts, including felony charges, tied to his widely photographed role in the Capitol riots.Richard “Bigo” Barnett – whose defence attorneys compared him to “everyone’s crazy redneck uncle from out of town” – admitted to the jury on 19 January that he “probably shouldn’t have put my feet on the desk”.He also left a note for then-House Speaker Pelosi, who was huddled with lawmakers during the attack on the US Capitol on 6...
Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul dined at NYC’s Balthazar before Broadway show
Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul were spotted dining out at Balthazar. The pair, both 82, were recently photographed at the Manhattan hotspot, with owner Keith McNally posting the snap of the power couple posing alongside maître d’ Zouheir Louhaichy to his Instagram. Comments on the pic, which showed Paul Pelosi in hat, ranged from fawning to snarky. “Who picked up the check? Oh forget it… I already know…it was us,” wrote someone with the handle “world famous realtor.” But another user named Alicebgood chided the haters and praised Nancy. “Wonderful she gets to enjoy her own time after working decades for...
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to Daughter
The New York Times reports that former House Speaker Pelosi has called upon the Catholic Church to purge the evil from her elegant SF home. According to recent reports from various members of Congress and her daughter Alexandra during a candid interview with The New York Times, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi summoned priests over the last Thanksgiving weekend, to rid the San Francisco home she shares with her husband Paul, of evil spirits - this after a man allegedly attacked her hubby inside with a hammer.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Trump vows to deploy US special forces, military assets to 'inflict maximum damage' on cartels
Former President Trump said Thursday that if elected again as commander-in-chief, he will deploy U.S. special forces and other military assets to “inflect maximum damage” on cartels crossing the southern border.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Accused January 6 rioter who put his boot on Pelosi's desk testifies that he regrets calling her a 'biatch'
"I probably shouldn't have put my feet on the desk," Richard "Bigo" Barnett said during testimony on Thursday.
Democratic House Leader Jeffries demands McCarthy reappoint Schiff, Swalwell to Intelligence Committee
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries demanded that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reappoint Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar to the House Intelligence Committee.
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason...
Rep. Adam Schiff announces run for Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., announced Thursday that he plans to run in 2024 for the Senate seat currently held by California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Feinstein, 89, who was first elected to the Senate in 1992, has not yet announced whether she intends to run for another term or retire. “We’re...
Release of Paul Pelosi home invasion videos ordered by judge
When will the Paul Pelosi videos be released? Who is David DePape? San Francisco body camera footage of Paul Pelosi home invasion.
Pope Francis says ‘homosexuality is not a crime’ and calls anti-LGBT+ laws ‘unjust’
Pope Francis called on Catholic bishops to welcome LGBT+ people into the church, referring to laws criminalising homosexuality as “unjust” and marking a shift in Vatican’s attitude toward gay rights in recent years. The head of the Catholic Church said there should be a distinction between a crime and sin. “Being homosexual is not a crime,” he told the Associated Press in an interview. “It’s not a crime. Yes, but it’s a sin.”“Fine, but first let’s distinguish between a sin and a crime. “It’s also a sin to lack charity with one another,” he added. Catholic teachings regarding...
Rep. Adam Schiff is running for the Senate in California
Rep. Adam Schiff announced Thursday that he was running for Senate, launching a bid to talk the place of 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Jan. 6 Rioter Who Put Feet on Pelosi's Desk Found Guilty
The Jan. 6 rioter that was captured on camera with his foot up on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk was found guilty.
