Today, Chloë surprise announced her debut album, In Pieces – pleasing fans all over who’ve patiently awaited the hinted-at project. Since Chloe x Halle’s acclaimed second studio album Ungodly Hour was released in June of 2020, the sister duo have taken embarked on a range of independent projects. Although the two are apparently still working on their next album together, it has been exciting to see the caliber of work that has come from each artist exploring their unique musical chops. Over the past two years, Chloë’s debut album has been hinted at as the artist has released a number of singles and accompanying music videos including “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Suprise” and “For the Night” featuring Latto.

2 DAYS AGO