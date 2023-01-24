Read full article on original website
Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights for More Than $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold the rights to his music catalog for $200 million to Hipgnosis Songs Capital. The sale—which includes more than 290 tracks Bieber released before Dec. 31, 2021—comes as Bieber has faced health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The pop singer recently postponed several dates for the Justice World Tour, which began in 2022 despite initial plans to tour in 2020, citing his health issues. The sale comes on the heels of several other music industry titans selling their catalogs, including Phil Collins and Genesis, who sold theirs for $300 million. Hipgnosis bought the rights to Justin Timberlake’s catalog for $100 million last May, with the company also snagging Leonard Cohen’s catalog a year ago.Read it at Variety
Justin Bieber Sells Publishing and Recorded Catalog for Reported $200 Million
Justin Bieber has sold his publishing and recorded music rights to Hipgnosis Songs Capital, marking yet another blockbuster music catalog acquisition. The deal, announced on Jan. 24, covers Bieber’s entire back catalog — 290 songs released before Dec. 31, 2021. Hipgnosis Songs Capital scooped up a 100% interest in Bieber’s publishing copyrights (including his writer’s share), the musician’s share of the royalties from his master recordings (which are still owned by Universal Music Group), and even a more nitty-gritty royalty known as neighboring rights (any time a song is played publicly — like at a coffee shop — “neighboring...
Dr. Dre Strikes $200M-Plus Deal To Sell Music Catalog Assets
Dr. Dre stands to make over $200 million by selling a piece of his decorated catalog. According to Billboard, the legendary producer is closing in on two separate deals to offload a share of music income streams and other assets to Shamrock Holdings and Universal Music Group. The deals, which...
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams
Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Shakira Dethrones Bad Bunny, Makes Spotify History
Colombian pop star Shakira has recently made Spotify history after “BZRP Music Session #53” rose to the top of the charts. Consequently, she has now surpassed Bad Bunny on being the Latin artist with the most listeners on the streaming platform. Shakira Breaks Spotify Record with “BZRP Music...
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
4 Songs You Didn’t Know Snoop Dogg Wrote for Dr. Dre
Whether he’s working with Kelly Clarkson on a singing competition show, with Martha Stewart on some crossover television spectacular, or performing hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Snoop Dogg has become a household name with his smooth style and skillful lyrics. But did you know...
Snoop Dogg Launches Death Row Cannabis
For over 30 years, through countless chart-topping hits and landmark artists, Death Row Records has stood as one of the music industry’s most iconic and culturally significant platforms. Today, it is under powerful new management. Recently acquired by Snoop Dogg, the infamous musical empire has reemerged as a multi-category cultural platform across music, fashion, entertainment, and cannabis, all united by the blockchain for a new generation.
Justin Bieber’s Song Catalog Sells to Hipgnosis
Hipgnosis Song Management has bought up a song catalogue from superstar music artist and songwriter Justin Bieber. Terms of the catalog deal with Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun were not disclosed, but the transaction gives the song investment company all publishing copyrights and master recordings for Bieber’s entire back catalog and career to date, or around 290 titles previously released.More from The Hollywood ReporterCelebrity Promoters Sued Over Bored Ape NFT EndorsementsMigos Rapper Takeoff Remembered at Atlanta Memorial Attended by Justin Bieber, DrakeJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Dates Again: "I Need to Make My Health a Priority" Artists like Bieber, Bob Dylan, David Bowie’s estate and Stevie Nicks have...
Fans React to Lawmakers Quoting Taylor Swift Songs During Ticketmaster Hearing
The Senate hearing discussing Ticketmaster and Live Nation's practices has officially begun, and fans are reacting online. Through a live stream, fans were able to watch it all go down and were delighted by the clever Taylor Swift references used by actual government officials. "'Ticketmaster ought to look in the...
Viral ‘M to the B’ Rapper Millie B Just Dropped a New Song and It’s Kind of a Banger: LISTEN
Viral rap sensation Millie B is back at it. The U.K.-based grime artist dropped her new single, "Meant to Bee," Wednesday (Jan. 25). The track chronicles the viral success of the rapper's previous song "Soph Aspin Send," a.k.a. "M to the B," as well as blowing up on social media platform TikTok and how she really feels about being called a "chav."
Former Panic! at the Disco Member Brendon Urie Shot With Airsoft Gun Says He ‘Pretended It Was Funny so I Could Keep My Job’
Following Panic! at the Disco's official breakup announcement Tuesday (Jan. 24), a former band member's Instagram captions are perhaps shedding more light on what went on behind the scenes with lead singer Brendon Urie. Dallon Weekes, Panic!'s former bassist from 2009 to 2017, has apparently edited the captions of some...
Chloë Surprise Announces Debut Album ‘In Pieces’
Today, Chloë surprise announced her debut album, In Pieces – pleasing fans all over who’ve patiently awaited the hinted-at project. Since Chloe x Halle’s acclaimed second studio album Ungodly Hour was released in June of 2020, the sister duo have taken embarked on a range of independent projects. Although the two are apparently still working on their next album together, it has been exciting to see the caliber of work that has come from each artist exploring their unique musical chops. Over the past two years, Chloë’s debut album has been hinted at as the artist has released a number of singles and accompanying music videos including “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Suprise” and “For the Night” featuring Latto.
Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years
Fans are celebrating a major milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus. On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career. The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media. "This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast...
Taylor Swift releases 'Lavender Haze' music video: Watch now
Taylor Swift's "Lavender Haze" music video is here. The singer released the music video at 12 a.m. ET on Friday after telling her followers on social media to "Meet me at Midnight." "Lavender Haze," which is the first track off Swift's recent "Midnights" album, references a phrase sometimes used in...
Run-DMC Release King of Rock Album – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 21, 1985: The innovative and iconic hip-hop crew Run-DMC released their second studio album, King of Rock on this day in 1985. Today marks the 38th anniversary of their genre-blending collection. With a heavy rock influence intertwined throughout the nine-song...
Farewell, Netflix password sharing. Never again will an ex feel the sting of being locked out of your account | Ammar Kalia
A small act of intimacy between people living apart is ending, says Ammar Kalia, the Guardian’s global music critic
That’s My Beat: Snoop Dogg Shares Insight On 2Pac’s Classic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Album
When it comes to beloved and revered rappers, Snoop Dogg is close to the top of the list. Officially stepping into the game in 1992 with his feature on Dr. Dre’s ‘Deep Cover,’ The Doggfather has seen it all. In a clip that has recently resurfaced, The Doggfather shares a fact that many of his fans or fans of the late 2Pac might not have known. Click inside to get the scoop.
