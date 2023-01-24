Book reselling has become an increasingly popular way for people to make money, and one source that has been gaining popularity among resellers is library sales. These sales, which are usually organized by local libraries or library consortia, allow people to purchase books that have been removed from the library's collection for a fraction of the cost of buying new books. Many blogs and online videos show how resellers are making money from selling used books. Online reseller, Reezy Resells documented in a video his process for making thousands reselling books from library sales.

15 DAYS AGO