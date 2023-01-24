ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from library sales

Book reselling has become an increasingly popular way for people to make money, and one source that has been gaining popularity among resellers is library sales. These sales, which are usually organized by local libraries or library consortia, allow people to purchase books that have been removed from the library's collection for a fraction of the cost of buying new books. Many blogs and online videos show how resellers are making money from selling used books. Online reseller, Reezy Resells documented in a video his process for making thousands reselling books from library sales.
MarketRealist

Some PEZ Dispensers Sell for Thousands — Better Check Your Collection

As a child, you likely received multiple PEZ candy dispensers displaying the heads of some of your favorite television characters. You probably even buy them for your children now. While most consumers toss the candy dispensers into the piles of small toys their children already have, have you ever stopped to consider which ones might carry value?
msn.com

Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far

Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
BHG

The Bibliophile Aesthetic Is the Best Way to Show off Your Beloved Books

When it comes to choosing a decor style for your home, it’s important to choose something that reflects your personal interests and lifestyle as well as your taste in decor. If you’re an avid reader and book collector, there’s a cozy aesthetic that will be right up your alley: bibliophile decor.
bookriot.com

Where to Buy Cheap Books

Prices might be on the rise across the country, but that doesn’t mean you have to break your budget to buy books. If you’re tight on cash and can’t find your latest must-have read at your local library, there are plenty of places to stock up on fiction and non-fiction books of all genres at a bargain price. This list of where to buy cheap books will help.
shereadsromancebooks.com

The Best Valentine’s Gifts for Book Lovers

Looking for the best Valentine’s gifts for book lovers? Then look no further as I have the best gift ideas that you’ll want to give the reader in your life this Valentine’s Day!. Get one or get them all – these are the perfect gifts any book...
booktrib.com

Books & Looks Podcast: Exploring Resistance in Occupied France

Books & Looks: Real Books for Real Readers was started as a podcast to supplement Blaine Desantis’ website, ViewsOnBooks.com, and expand into audio interviews with authors. With Books & Looks, Blaine’s goal is to focus on real books that real people will read. At least half of the books he reviews are either new authors or unknown authors that many in the general public are unaware of. After a segment reviewing books or interviewing authors, Blaine ends each episode with a discussion of the movies and TV shows he is currently watching.
New York Post

Everlane’s new Canvas Collection is here — this is our review

After months of covering your body head-to-toe in flannel, wool, long underwear, and fleece, we bet that you’re ready for a change of pace. Some texture (any other texture) to slap on your under-loved, under-sunned skin this January. Winter isn’t over (far from it, especially if you live anywhere...
CALIFORNIA STATE
theartofdesignmagazine.com

The Portfolio Collection

We are proud to be the exclusive publishers of limited-edition prints by renowned artist Bella Pieroni. Having regularly exhibited at Decorex, and also in New York and Atlanta, The Portfolio Collection, established in 1995, have helped bring Bella’s stunning artwork and unique style to a worldwide audience. Bella’s work is highly collectable and ever popular, having an ability to fit in a wide variety of surroundings.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy