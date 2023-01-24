Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow RepresentativesMatt O'HernOrlando, FL
Water from Disney's Defunct Splash Mountain Ride Selling for Thousands on Bidding SiteUncovering FloridaOrlando, FL
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital or has it always been a case of juiceful thinking?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
Florida is home of the theme parksOscarOrlando, FL
Popculture
'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Mourns His Friend's Death
Mike Wolfe is mourning the loss of a close friend. Following the return of American Pickers on Jan. 4, and ahead of a new episode on Jan. 18, the History Channel star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Elmer Duellman, one of his mentors and the owner of Elmers Auto & Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey
It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
Trans TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Unveils Face Reveal Following Facial Feminization Surgery (PHOTOS)
Dylan Mulvaney's face reveal is finally here — and she looks happy, glowing and gorgeous!. The trans TikTok star and social media influencer unveiled the results of her facial feminization surgery Friday (Jan. 27) in a two-part fashion editorial video. "Facial feminization part 1," Mulvaney, who uses she/they pronouns,...
The ‘Best’ Tourist Attraction in New Jersey is Pretty But Predictable
When you have "newbies" visit Jersey, which attractions do you insist on taking them to?. These are the places that make visitors shed all of those "things" that they've heard about us. I know, Jersey has some not-so-nice things said about it. Shocking. From landmarks to destinations, NJ is chock...
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy Following False-Alarm Police Wellness Check
Britney Spears is asking her fans and the public for privacy after fans called for a wellness check at the pop star's home earlier this week. In a statement posted to her official Twitter account Thursday (Jan. 26), Spears acknowledged that the police were called to her home Wednesday (Jan. 25).
Writers' Corner: Keep, toss and release
I decided to take advantage of a couple days off and sort through some of the boxes and totes of accumulated “stuff” occupying my spare room. I live with cats, all of which are notorious bandits and slight-of-hand mischief-makers. I put everything in boxes and totes in the spare room for safety and preservation. The problem with this arrangement is simple. Over time, objects, papers and whatnots in boxes have a way of becoming lost or forgotten....
Different Drum: Held together by Magic tape and cassette tapes
Sometimes, life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should. Scrap that thought and let’s get real: MOST of the time life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should. I can unabashedly vouch for that. I don’t change my bedding as often as the manufacturer recommends; I sometimes run out of salt in my water softener before I get around to buying another several bags of it; and I have...
McDonald’s Customer Accidentally Receives Bag Full of Cash Along With McMuffin: WATCH
A McDonald's customer was shocked when he received a bag full of cash alongside the breakfast McMuffin sandwich he had ordered. In a viral TikTok, Josiah Vargas claims he was handed a bag stuffed with roughly $5,000 cash at the McDonald's drive thru. "I just went to McDonald’s and they...
‘Entitled’ Woman Blasted After Expecting Boyfriend to Buy Her Plane Ticket for European Vacation
Reddit has sided with a man who refused to pay for his new girlfriend's last-minute flight to Europe — a trip the man began planning months before he and the woman even started dating. "I booked a 2-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging....
Whoa! This Is Where To Get The Tallest Ice Cream Cone In New Jersey
Raise your hand if you’ve ever had a foot-long sub sandwich and polished off the whole thing. Everyone has at some point right? Keeping that in mind, why can’t we do the exact same thing with dessert? There’s a place in New Jersey that serves up a foot-tall ice cream cone. Come on sport, I know you have it in ya.
Blackpink’s Lisa Just Set Three New Guinness World Records
After dominating the world with Blackpink, Lisa just scored three new Guinness World Records thanks to her solo career. According to Guinness World Records, Lisa is the first solo K-pop artist to win at the MTV Video Music Awards. She won the award for Best K-Pop in 2022. In 2022,...
