Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Explore Pensacola, Florida with Airbnb, A Wide Variety of Unique and Comfortable Lodging Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
where to eat tacos in PensacolacretePensacola, FL
Related
Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
navarrenewspaper.com
SEVERE WEATHER TONIGHT & EARLY MORNING
The National Weather Service in Mobile is predicting severe weather conditions in the overnight hours of Tuesday night for our area. Santa Rosa County has been placed under an enhanced risk for severe weather. High winds are expected during early morning hours. Main threats:. Tornadoes – a strong (EF2+) tornado...
Strong winds, storm blows through coastal Alabama; minor damages at high school
Alma Bryant High School is open and school is in session hours after a powerful storm ripped through coastal Alabama on Wednesday damaging the school’s athletic fields. The storm system that spawned powerful tornadoes in Texas and Louisiana, appears to have created “minor damage” in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Crews with the National Weather System in Mobile are at the high school, based in Irvington, to assess whether a tornado damaged the school’s athletic fields.
Alabama beach erosion threatens safety, economy as FEMA permitting delay continues
A ten-foot wall of sand. It's what's left of this section of dunes on West Beach in Gulf Shores. This last line of defense from the Gulf of Mexico is disappearing fast.
HWY 85 and SR 123 to close for military exercise on Jan. 31
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Air Force Base is hosting military training exercises on Jan. 31 that will cause temporary closures on HWY 85 and State Road 123. If canceled, testing will be rescheduled for Feb 1, 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bay Minette homeowners picking up the pieces after damaging storm
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe weather moved through our area overnight, and there were reports of damage, including downed power lines and trees. The storms caused damage in both Mobile and Baldwin counties. A large tree in Bay Minette was no match for the high winds, and a family is lucky no one was hurt when that tree came crashing down onto their home.
Crash causes power outage at a Niceville middle school, district calls for early dismissal
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash on Palms Blvd. Tuesday morning caused a local power outage in Niceville. Ruckel Middle School on Partin Dr. lost power due to the wreck and it will not be restored in a timely manner. The Okaloosa County School District said the school is calling for early dismissal and students […]
Pensacola International Airport to begin work on replacing escalators next week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola International Airport will begin work next week to replace one of two airport escalators, kicking off renovations to modernize airport facilities and enhance the overall travel experience for Pensacola residents and visitors. The escalator replacement is the first of several improvements planned for the airport, with long-term plans to include: Pensacola […]
Improvements coming to Highway 98 in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A booming population and busy parking lots are leading to problems on the road in Daphne. “This will actually help. It will prevent wrecks. It will prevent backups and things like that, so it will give people a safe way to travel,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. Mayor LeJeune is talking […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne Animal Shelter closed this week due to staffing
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Animal Shelter will be closed this week due to staffing, according to a press release from the shelter. The shelter said they will still have a staff member at the shelter to take care of the animals, but they will be away from the office for most of the usual business hours.
WALA-TV FOX10
BCSO issues BOLO for stolen travel trailer
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2006 Sunnybrook travel trailer taken from the Bay Minette-Stapleton area on Jan. 13. The trailer does not have a tag and the direction of travel when it was...
ECSO searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in December
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in December 2022. ECSO said Ruthie Smith, 39, was last seen on Dec. 28, 2022, in the Pensacola area. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.
WEAR
Planned closures of Highway 85 and State Road 123 due to Eglin Air Force Base missions
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- Highway 85 and State Road 123 in Eglin will be closed for parts of Tuesday due to testing from Eglin Air Force Base. The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, requiring the closure of Highway 85 and State Road 123 from 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Baldwin County Mardi Gras 2023: Schedule
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules and events in Baldwin County. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the Baldwin County […]
Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
WEAR
Car, body recovered from water after driving off Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A car and body were recovered from the water Thursday afternoon after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach. Deputies were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. for reports that a vehicle drove off the fishing pier. Callers reported that a part of the fishing dock was broken and it appeared that a vehicle went over it.
WALA-TV FOX10
North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
Comments / 0