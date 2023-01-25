Concordia University Chicago men's basketball coach out after players hospitalized

Steve Kollar, the head men's basketball coach at Concordia University Chicago in River Forest, is no longer employed there after some players on the team were hospitalized following an intense practice.

Five players went to the hospital after the rigorous workout.

Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents earlier in January, explaining what happened after a late December trip to California, where the team played two games. He said the team was put through a "particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training" on Dec. 31.

Circuit training generally refers to moving through exercise stations with little time for breaks.

Concordia said there were claims the training session was punishment for several players breaking curfew during the trip.

The university told students earlier in January that it had no tolerance for harassment or retaliatory actions.