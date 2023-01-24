CDC figuring out 'logistical and legal' aspects of testing airplane wastewater for coronavirus variants, source says

Read full article on original website
The COVID Vaccine Strategy in the US Could Look Very Different by Next Year
If you’ve struggled to convince people in your life to get vaccinated against COVID-19—or even struggled to keep up with the ever-changing booster recommendations yourself—take heart: On Thursday, an advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously to streamline the COVID vaccination process in the United States.
Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 61.3% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has likely become the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 61.3% of COVID cases in the week ended Jan. 28, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.
China claims Covid wave has peaked with severe cases, deaths falling fast
But reporting from inside China during the lunar new year period suggests rates of infection and fatalities exceeding official reports
Ars Technica
Airborne poop probes: CDC considers testing airline sewage for pathogens
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering blending sewage sampling from airplanes into its wastewater surveillance system, which has proven useful for monitoring the spread and prevalence of a variety of pathogens, particularly SARS-CoV-2. Amid the pandemic, the CDC launched wastewater testing programs across the nation, trying...
Simplifying the vaccine: Why a new COVID booster each fall could be the norm moving forward
Ever since the first iteration of the COVID-19 vaccine, it seemed like no one was entirely sure how long to wait between booster shots — or exactly how many we should be getting. Indeed, years later, all that is clear is that one series of shots is not enough....
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese hospital staff report severe disease linked to reinfections with Omicron
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Healthcare workers across China are seeing large numbers of people who have been reinfected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, putting a further strain on the country’s beleaguered healthcare system, multiple sources told Radio Free Asia.
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
US News and World Report
WHO Investigating Links Between Cough Syrup Deaths, Considers Advice for Parents
(Reuters) -The World Health Organization (WHO) is investigating whether there is any connection between manufacturers whose contaminated cough syrups it has linked to the deaths of more than 300 children in three countries, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. Citing “unacceptable levels” of toxins in the products, the...
‘The silent disease’: Chagas is a killer. Now carriers want their voices heard
The parasite-borne disease is classed as ‘neglected’ yet causes 12,000 deaths a year, mostly in Latin America. Can the world really wipe it out by 2030?
Five Russian men fleeing military conscription have been living at a South Korean airport for months
Five Russian men who fled the country after Moscow's military mobilization order last September have been stranded at South Korea's Incheon International Airport for months after authorities refused to accept them.
Coronavirus updates for Jan. 25: Here’s what to know in South Carolina this week
The Palmetto State has seen an alarming rise in COVID-19-related deaths in recent weeks, state health officials said.
Doctor admits "unprofessional conduct" in giving ivermectin to COVID patients
The Colorado Medical Board has disciplined a family physician in western Colorado, Dr. Scott Eric Rollins, for prescribing ivermectin to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing FDA approved COVID-19 treatments. Ivermectin is not FDA approved for use on humans to address COVID-19.Rollins, whose practice is in Grand Junction, admitted to "unprofessional conduct" and agreed that his medical license would be placed on indefinite probation until he complies with terms laid out by the medical board.Rollins did not respond to multiple calls and electronic messages sent by CBS News...
Guinea worm disease could be second ever human illness to be eradicated
As cases fall, the condition that once affected millions of people in Africa and Asia could also be the first to be wiped out without medicines
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.
US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
FDA announces a plan for once a year booster to simplify vaccine protocols
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If it's starting to get hard to remember when you last got a COVID vaccine booster, you're not alone. That's why the Food and Drug Administration has announced a plan to simplify our lives with one shot to be offered at the same time in the fall as seasonal flu vaccines. Mark Carey has been working non stop since he opened Cafe Hunan near the SMU campus last year. Like a lot of busy North Texans, the restaurant owner says the COVID-19 pandemic now seems like a distant memory. "I put it behind me I think I we've all moved forward,"...
dallasexpress.com
Strangely Behaving Bears Contracted Avian Flu
Three grizzly bears that were behaving oddly subsequently tested positive for a strain of bird flu, according to a January 17 statement from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). The bears appeared to suffer from neurological issues, displaying symptoms like partial blindness and disorientation. The neurologically impaired young bears were...
How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive
The Norwegian team says the discovery in a study of 32 people can help doctors treat patients who are not responding well with medicines early. The post How blood samples will be able to tell whether cancer patients will survive appeared first on Talker.
