ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at the age of 93

By Mike Bedigan
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgcgO_0kQDvFC400

Lloyd Morrisett, the co-founder of popular children’s television show Sesame Street, has died at the age of 93.

The psychologist was praised for having left an “outsized and indelible legacy” among generations of children around the world.

Dr Morrisett was one of the pioneers of using technology to educate, and was reportedly the first person to consider using television to teach young children basic skills.

His death was announced via the Sesame Workshop on Tuesday, though no further details were given.

“Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of our esteemed and beloved co-founder Lloyd N Morrisett, PhD , who died at the age of 93,” read a statement on the organisation’s Twitter page.

“A Lifetime Honorary Trustee, Lloyd leaves an outsized and indelible legacy among generations of children the world over, with Sesame Street only the most visible tribute to a lifetime of good work and lasting impact.”

The statement continued: “A wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader of the Workshop for decades, Lloyd was fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate.”

Sharing a quote from Morrisett’s co founder and close friend Joan Ganz Cooney, it added:  “Without Lloyd Morrisett, there would be no Sesame Street.

“It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers.

“He was a trusted partner and loyal friend to me for over fifty years, and he will be sorely missed.”

Sesame Street first premiered on public television stations on November 10 1969 and still airs today.

The news comes just less than two months on from the death of Bob McGrath, one of its first non-Muppet regular characters on the show, who died at the age of 90.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
HollywoodLife

Neil Young Mourns ‘The Sound of CSNY’ David Crosby In Heartfelt Tribute: ‘His Music Lives On’

Neil Young is in mourning after the death his longtime past collaborator David Crosby, with whom he remained estranged until his death. The fellow music legend, 77, shared a statement after David’s passing on Jan. 19, 2023. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Neil wrote on his website, the Neil Young Archives, the following day. “The soul of CSNY, David’s voice and energy were at the heart of our band. His great songs stood for what we believed in, and it was always fun and exciting when we got to play together.
People

Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café

Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Maggie Wheeler Says It Was 'Challenging To Not Crack Up' When Filming 'Friends' Opposite 'Genius' Matthew Perry: 'He's So Funny'

When Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Janice (Maggie Wheeler) shared scenes in the '90s sitcom Friends, people couldn't help but crack up at their chemistry, including Wheeler herself! "Whenever you get to work with a genius, it makes you better," the 61-year-old, who partnered with International Delight to celebrate the launch of their new FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer, created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, exclusively tells OK!. "It was a gift to be able to play off of him and to enjoy him. It was the greatest challenge to not crack up in the middle of shooting! Since I...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy