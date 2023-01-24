ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
Baltimore County officers are investigating an incident that happened along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue that originally started in Baltimore.

It was a lengthy carjacking that led officers to the area behind TowsonTown Place Apartments where police say the chase with the 29-year-old man came to a deadly end.

"It was very scary, I went inside and told my roommates and called my mom,” said Princess Vasquez who is a student that lives in the area.

Vasquez says the area has been calm and safe. Not ever did she think something like this would happen so close to home, "for this to happen literally right outside my front door was crazy."

The incident started in the city when a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on Jan.16, in the 2400 block of Francis Street.

This shooting left a 44-year-old man injured.

The vehicle was spotted at W. Franklin and N. Payson Streets.

When police approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled into Baltimore County and onto I-695 at a high rate of speed. Baltimore Police ground units did not pursue, but the Baltimore City Helicopter Unit continued to follow.

"I saw so many helicopters a bunch of police, they had guns, it was really scary to see" said Vasquez.

Police say, while continuing to escape, the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Belair Road.

The suspect then returned to the original wanted vehicle and sped away.

At the intersection of Joppa Road and Loch Raven Boulevard, the suspect jumped out of the car and carjacked another driver.

Still attempting to elude police, the suspect continued in the new carjacked vehicle only to jump out and run into a wooded area in Towson.

"First I saw a bunch of police officers running down Goucher Blvd so I followed them to right here," said Mark Weisable who was standing near by.

Police say the suspect was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"When I got here, I saw an ambulance pulling up here and I saw them bringing down the wagon, the stretcher, then they wouldn't let me here anymore, they stopped me,” Weisable added.

As a result, he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore City Detectives say they are investigating as the case remains open and ongoing.

Comments / 6

