Big Addition For Men's Royal Rumble Match Confirmed For Saturday Night

You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men's Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.
Poster For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Event Possibly Leaked

WWE is set to hold their 2023 Elimination Chamber Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the show will reportedly be headlined by Sami Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but there's no word yet on if this will be a regular championship match or a stipulation match.
Former WWE Writer Reflects On 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match

During the latest recording of the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn shared his thoughts on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by current Raw Women's Champion and "EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair. Check out the highlights below. On Bianca Belair's booking ahead of the...
Ric Flair Reveals He Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At Raw Is XXX

"The Nature Boy" isn't afraid to apologize when a situation calls for it. This past Monday night, 'Naitch felt the situation called for it. Backstage at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary show, Ric Flair apparently apologized to Becky Lynch over past comments made stemming from his beef over use of "The Man" moniker after he famously coined the phrase, "To be the man, you've got to beat the man!"
Matt Hardy Comments On Raw Is XXX, The Trial Of Sami Zayn

Matt Hardy has a strong connection to the 30-year history of WWE Monday Night Raw. With that in mind, what did the AEW star think of the Raw Is XXX special event this past week?. On his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the pro wrestling veteran spoke about...
WWE News: Royal Rumble Snapback Available Now, NXT Level Up Preview

-- New Royal Rumble merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE universe now have the chance to purchase a special edition snapback, which is inspired by the ring gear that WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels wore in the 1997 Royal Rumble. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
Backstage News on WWE Women's Title Programs Undergoing Significant Changes

-- WWE's women's division has seen some changes take shape over the last few weeks and according to a report from fightfulselect.com, this has led to significant pivots when it comes to the title programs into Royal Rumble and beyond. -- The report notes that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
Rocky Romero Praises Scott D’Amore For Getting NJPW Back On AXS TV

Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore being a man of his word and being super influential and the reason why New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is once again back on AXS TV following their departure from the network in early 2020.
Jazz Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Female Wrestlers

Pro wrestling legend and former WWE and IMPACT Star Jazz appeared on K&S WrestleFest’s live stream to discuss topics such as who she believes should be on her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers list. Jazz said:. “Mildred Burke. Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers...
Sami Zayn Talks About Being Face Of WWE vs. Being World Champion (Video)

Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Honorary Uce" spoke about how he feels he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE, but not necessarily the face of the company. Featured...
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Two big matches are already official for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program next Friday night, two matches have been made official for the show, with one featuring a title on-the-line and the other featuring the culmination of a tag-team tournament.
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The television tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli facing Blake Christian in Singles action in the show's main event.
