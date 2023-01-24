Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Big Addition For Men's Royal Rumble Match Confirmed For Saturday Night
You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men's Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend. Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.
rajah.com
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tonight's Show In Laredo, TX. (1/27/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The build to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view wraps up tonight with the final "go-home" show heading into the first WWE premium live event of the New Year. On tap for tonight's show, which emanates from Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, is...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals A Chair Shot From Brock Lesnar Led To Him Breaking His Neck For A Third Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how both Chris Benoit and himself took a huge chair shot from "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar during a match in 2003, but Chris told Brock before the match to swing the chair sideways to lessen its impact on his neck.
rajah.com
Mick Foley Addresses Not Appearing At WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
Where was "The Hardcore Legend" at during the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special event this week?. WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley addressed this on his Facebook page. The former WWE persona known as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Mick Foley wrote the following on social media about...
rajah.com
Poster For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Event Possibly Leaked
WWE is set to hold their 2023 Elimination Chamber Event on Saturday, February 18 from inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and the show will reportedly be headlined by Sami Zayn challenging Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title, but there's no word yet on if this will be a regular championship match or a stipulation match.
rajah.com
First Look At WWE Royal Rumble Cold Open (Video)
WWE Royal Rumble (1/28) * Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens. * Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss.
rajah.com
Former WWE Writer Reflects On 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match
During the latest recording of the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn shared his thoughts on the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match, which was won by current Raw Women's Champion and "EST Of WWE" Bianca Belair. Check out the highlights below. On Bianca Belair's booking ahead of the...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Reveals He Apologized To Becky Lynch Backstage At Raw Is XXX
"The Nature Boy" isn't afraid to apologize when a situation calls for it. This past Monday night, 'Naitch felt the situation called for it. Backstage at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th anniversary show, Ric Flair apparently apologized to Becky Lynch over past comments made stemming from his beef over use of "The Man" moniker after he famously coined the phrase, "To be the man, you've got to beat the man!"
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Comments On Raw Is XXX, The Trial Of Sami Zayn
Matt Hardy has a strong connection to the 30-year history of WWE Monday Night Raw. With that in mind, what did the AEW star think of the Raw Is XXX special event this past week?. On his podcast, "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the pro wrestling veteran spoke about...
rajah.com
WWE News: Royal Rumble Snapback Available Now, NXT Level Up Preview
-- New Royal Rumble merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE universe now have the chance to purchase a special edition snapback, which is inspired by the ring gear that WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels wore in the 1997 Royal Rumble. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment...
rajah.com
Bianca Belair Talks About Her Match Against Alexa Bliss At WWE Royal Rumble 2023
"The EST of WWE" is ready for the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year. Ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday night, the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an interview. During...
rajah.com
Backstage News on WWE Women's Title Programs Undergoing Significant Changes
-- WWE's women's division has seen some changes take shape over the last few weeks and according to a report from fightfulselect.com, this has led to significant pivots when it comes to the title programs into Royal Rumble and beyond. -- The report notes that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
rajah.com
Bray Wyatt Talks About The Fiend Character Being Dead: "It's Gone" (Video)
Bray Wyatt recently sat down with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an in-depth interview to promote the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view, where he faces LA Knight in the first-ever Pitch Black Match. During the discussion, Wyatt spoke about how The Fiend character is dead, as well as Brodie...
rajah.com
John Morrison Discusses Vince McMahon Changing His Name, Possible Return to WWE, more
-- John Morrison recently was interviewed on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming boxing match against Harley Morenstein, if a return to WWE is on the cards, Bad Bunny, Logan Paul and why Vince McMahon made the decision to change Johnny Nitro's name to John Morrison.
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Praises Scott D’Amore For Getting NJPW Back On AXS TV
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as IMPACT EVP Scott D'Amore being a man of his word and being super influential and the reason why New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) is once again back on AXS TV following their departure from the network in early 2020.
rajah.com
Jazz Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Female Wrestlers
Pro wrestling legend and former WWE and IMPACT Star Jazz appeared on K&S WrestleFest’s live stream to discuss topics such as who she believes should be on her Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers list. Jazz said:. “Mildred Burke. Moolah. Medusa, she most definitely deserved to have all the flowers...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks About Being Face Of WWE vs. Being World Champion (Video)
Sami Zayn recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to promote Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view. During the discussion, "The Honorary Uce" spoke about how he feels he has what it takes to be a world champion in WWE, but not necessarily the face of the company. Featured...
rajah.com
Two Big Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Friday Night SmackDown
Two big matches are already official for next week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX television program next Friday night, two matches have been made official for the show, with one featuring a title on-the-line and the other featuring the culmination of a tag-team tournament.
rajah.com
Jeff Cobb Expresses Interest In A Potential WWE Royal Rumble Match Appearance
Jeff Cobb would like to be one of the 30 Superstars who step inside the ring ropes during the 30-man Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view this weekend at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. During a recent discussion with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, the pro...
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The television tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli facing Blake Christian in Singles action in the show's main event.
