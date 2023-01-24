ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashmere, WA

Comments / 0

Related
DogTime

Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest

In Missouri, a man recently lost his dog to an incredibly rare—but highly fatal—disease plaguing dogs in the Midwest. According to KCTV 5 Kansas City, Paul Miller was heartbroken after losing his dog, Boomer. After seeing his dog become sluggish and struggling with vomiting, the 70-year-old man took him to a local vet. Unfortunately, Boomer passed […] The post Dysautonomia: A Rare Disease Plaguing Dogs in the Midwest appeared first on DogTime.
MISSOURI STATE
iheart.com

#GoodNews: Girl Battling Rare Brain Disease Surprised With New Wardrobe

A six-year-old girl who’s battling a rare brain disease is getting some support when she and her family need it most. Brianna Bodley is being treated for Rasmussen’s encephalitis and the medicine she takes for it causes her to rapidly gain weight. As a result, the California girl is outgrowing her clothes faster than her mom can replace them.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy