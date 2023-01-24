ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
marshall.edu

Local Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP) staff and youth to present at National Prevention Day Monday

Staff, student leaders and trainees of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), a project of the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, will present at the 19th Prevention Day of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration on Monday, Jan. 30, in National Harbor, Maryland. This is happening in conjunction with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s 33rd annual National Leadership Forum.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wvpublic.org

Rural Health Assn. Plan To Recruit Out-of-state Medical Staff

Getting young, out-of-state professionals to make a life and career in West Virginia is an across-the-board challenge. The West Virginia Rural Health Association is the state’s largest rural health interest group with a mission to unite communities, people and systems to improve health care for rural West Virginians. The organization was on full display Friday in the Capitol rotunda.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
WHEELING, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Reimagining the criminal justice system in W.Va.

Recently, I attended the Leading for Justice West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Summit in Charleston, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11. The West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Coalition is a joint venture between many groups working to change the laws in West Virgina that adversely effect the citizens of our state. This conference, led by those with lived experience, was a unique space to learn about how to reimagine the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
americanfarmpublications.com

West Virginia wants more dairies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WOWK 13 News

This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
marshall.edu

Department of Communication Disorders to hold ‘Mandi-Ball’

Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will hold the inaugural “Mandi-Ball” (a play on the word “mandible”), Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The ball will feature heavy hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, dancing and trivia, but is about...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy