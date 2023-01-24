Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
marshall.edu
Local Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP) staff and youth to present at National Prevention Day Monday
Staff, student leaders and trainees of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), a project of the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, will present at the 19th Prevention Day of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration on Monday, Jan. 30, in National Harbor, Maryland. This is happening in conjunction with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s 33rd annual National Leadership Forum.
wvpublic.org
Rural Health Assn. Plan To Recruit Out-of-state Medical Staff
Getting young, out-of-state professionals to make a life and career in West Virginia is an across-the-board challenge. The West Virginia Rural Health Association is the state’s largest rural health interest group with a mission to unite communities, people and systems to improve health care for rural West Virginians. The organization was on full display Friday in the Capitol rotunda.
West Virginia Governor praised bridge project that many people thought would be a disaster
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice commemorated the completion of the I-70 bridges project. Although the project was actually finished in late December, the Governor, the West Virginia Highway Commissioner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting on the patio of Wesbanco Arena on Friday overlooking the Ohio River, with the Fort Henry […]
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Reimagining the criminal justice system in W.Va.
Recently, I attended the Leading for Justice West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Summit in Charleston, from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11. The West Virginia Criminal Law Reform Coalition is a joint venture between many groups working to change the laws in West Virgina that adversely effect the citizens of our state. This conference, led by those with lived experience, was a unique space to learn about how to reimagine the criminal justice system in West Virginia.
West Virginia, other states, sue over new rules for your retirement savings
West Virginia is part of a group of states that are suing the United States Department of Labor over a new rule for investment practices that they say "would allow employers and investment managers to invest employee retirement savings in a way that benefits social causes and corporate goals even if it adversely affects the return to the employee."
woay.com
Governor Justice announces new websites for state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the launch of two websites improving the state’s grants and infrastructure funding distribution. Grants.wv.gov is a one-stop shop for personal and business grant funding opportunities in the mountain state, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants.
State Capitol gets a serious look at hunger in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hunger and malnutrition are two of the biggest health problems in West Virginia but today at the State Capitol, there were efforts to address it. In fact, this issue is so dire, it is getting attention from the very top of state government. Dozens of advocates who feed West Virginians in […]
West Virginia bill would allow schools to hire armed veterans to protect schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A West Virginia House bill would create a safe schools fund that could be used to hire armed veterans for the purposes of protecting West Virginia schools. House Bill 2932 was introduced on January 23 by Delegate Chris Pritt from the 36th District. The bill says a special revenue fund will […]
WTAP
WVU policy expert weighs in on legislation to split West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia legislature is still considering legislation that, if passed into law, would split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three departments. WTAP spoke with WVU public administration professor Dr. Christopher Plein about some of the potential impacts of splitting DHHR...
National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grants to improve ecology across West Virginia
Two grants will be invested in various environmental projects in West Virginia, according to a release from the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito.
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
americanfarmpublications.com
West Virginia wants more dairies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
A Charleston-area magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another Thursday in the case of a protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they convened at the West Virginia Capitol in September to pass a near-total abortion ban.
This train ride under $50 goes through some of West Virginia’s most scenic spots
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some of West Virginia’s most well-known, scenic spots include New River Gorge, Kanawha Falls, Summers County and more. The Amtrak Cardinal train, which travels between Chicago and New York, goes through several of West Virginia’s famous tourist locations. The first Mountain State stop, depending on which way one is traveling, is […]
West Virginia advances gun bill for K-12 school staff
A bill that would allow teachers, administrators and support personnel to carry guns in K-12 public schools is advancing in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
WSAZ
W.Va. House seeks to bolster foster care advocate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With more than 6,000 children in foster care, the West Virginia House of Delegates is looking to bolster oversight of the state’s foster care system. The House Health and Human Resources Committee advanced legislation Thursday to strengthen the role of the state’s foster care ombudsman....
West Virginia governor takes income tax cut pitch on the road
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is on another one of his road trips, this time pushing his income tax reduction plan. The governor and Babydog were at the Tamarack Conference Center in Beckley this afternoon, and yesterday, they were in Parkersburg at the City Council chambers. His tax plan would reduce […]
marshall.edu
Department of Communication Disorders to hold ‘Mandi-Ball’
Marshall University’s Department of Communication Disorders will hold the inaugural “Mandi-Ball” (a play on the word “mandible”), Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. The ball will feature heavy hors-d’oeuvres, cocktails, dancing and trivia, but is about...
