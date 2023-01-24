ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phys.org

NASA's Webb Telescope receives top space foundation award

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team has been selected to receive the 2023 John L. "Jack" Swigert, Jr., Award for Space Exploration, a top award from the Space Foundation. This annual award honors a space agency, company, or consortium of organizations in the realm of space exploration and discovery. "The...
aiexpress.io

Were galaxies much different in the early uni

An array of 350 radio telescopes within the Karoo desert of South Africa is getting nearer to detecting “cosmic daybreak” — the period after the Huge Bang when stars first ignited and galaxies started to bloom. In a paper accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, the...
Freethink

NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...

