Read full article on original website
Related
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
NASA's Webb telescope has discovered its first exoplanet
The exoplanet was found using a satellite and spectrography. It has a similar size as Earth, but is much hotter and completes its orbit around its star in two days.
Yale Daily News
Yale astronomer helps find two supermassive black holes at closest distance yet
A paper in The Astrophysical Journal Letters on Jan. 1 outlines the discovery of two active supermassive black holes at the center of a galaxy about 500 million light years away — which is close on the galactic scale. The galaxy, UGC 4211, was formed by the merger of...
Phys.org
NASA's Webb Telescope receives top space foundation award
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team has been selected to receive the 2023 John L. "Jack" Swigert, Jr., Award for Space Exploration, a top award from the Space Foundation. This annual award honors a space agency, company, or consortium of organizations in the realm of space exploration and discovery. "The...
James Webb Space Telescope suffers 2nd instrument glitch
Every spacecraft glitches occasionally, and even the most powerful space telescope ever launched isn't immune.
University of Texas researchers discover barred galaxies in young universe
For the first time, University of Texas researchers have discovered barred galaxies similar to the Milky Way that existed when the universe wasonly a quarter of its current age. A bar is an elongated structure of stars that starts in the center of a galaxy and extends out into its...
NASA funds nuclear probes for icy moons, huge new space telescopes and other far-out tech ideas
NASA has funded a new set of visionary concepts for space exploration that could one day prove useful — and perhaps even transformative.
aiexpress.io
Were galaxies much different in the early uni
An array of 350 radio telescopes within the Karoo desert of South Africa is getting nearer to detecting “cosmic daybreak” — the period after the Huge Bang when stars first ignited and galaxies started to bloom. In a paper accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, the...
Freethink
NASA announces alien-hunting Habitable Worlds Observatory
This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. At the request of the astronomy community, NASA is developing a space telescope devoted to hunting down habitable planets...
Comments / 0